Taiwan chamber of commerce in Hanoi inaugurates new chair

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Council of Taiwanese Chambers of Commerce in Vietnam Hanoi branch (CTCVN) inaugurated Lo Shih-liang (羅世良) as the new chairperson on Sunday (Jan. 21).

The CTCVN held the 16th and 17th chairperson and supervisor handover ceremony on Sunday evening (Jan. 21), per CNA. With nearly 400 guests, former Chair Hung Chih-hua (洪志華) handed Lo the seal of the organization.

A Tainan native, Lo is the chair of a Tainan-based company that specializes in producing household kitchen items, mainly exporting to European and American markets. In 2013, he set up his first factory in Vietnam.

Among the chairpersons of the 14 branches of the CTCVN in Vietnam, Lo is considered part of the younger generation. Lo said he hopes to leverage the digital proficiency of his young team to strengthen the Hanoi branch.

Lo observed that in the past, most members of the Hanoi branch were in the service industry. However, the current wave of new investments has attracted many manufacturing entrepreneurs to Vietnam, he said.

Lo also said he hopes to grow the chamber’s network to increase the current number of members from 160 to 200.

The CTCVN’s Hanoi branch celebrated its 30th anniversary last year. Under Lo’s leadership, the chamber hopes it will be stronger and prosperous.