Taiwan tracks 4 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval vessels around nation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked four Chinese military aircraft and four naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Sunday (Jan. 21) and 6 a.m. on Monday (Jan. 22).

No People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line or entered the southwest corner of the country’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) during that time, according to the MND. In response, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the PLA activity.

The MND also tracked six Chinese balloons on Sunday, including five in the northern ADIZ and one that floated over southern Taiwan.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 191 Chinese military aircraft and 92 naval ships around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



