Taiwan's Jay Chou attends Paris fashion show

'King of Mandopop' makes 1st appearance as Dior's new global ambassador

By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/22 14:28
Jay Chou attends Paris fashion show. (Universal Music photo)

Jay Chou attends Paris fashion show. (Universal Music photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The “King of Mandopop” Jay Chou (周杰倫) made an appearance at the Dior Menswear Fall-Winter 2024/2025 fashion show in Paris on Friday (Jan. 19).

The show marked his debut as Dior’s global ambassador. On Jan. 13, Chou’s “Carnival” world tour and meet-and-greet also took place in Paris, and the singer celebrated his birthday on Jan. 18.

Jay Chou in Paris for concert, meet-and-greet, and fashion show. (Universal Music photo)

For his first appearance representing Dior, Chou donned an eye-catching aqua-blue suit paired with a leather jacket, created by Kim Jones. Chou interacted with Jones before the fashion show and expressed appreciation for the designer's creations.

The fashion show saw notable guests, such as British racing driver Lewis Hamilton, French actor Raphael Quenard, American architect Peter Marino, and Japanese actor Ryusei Yokohama.

“This is truly an exceptional show! Each ensemble is stunning, and I'm eager to don them at my concerts. I’d love to take every piece home,” Chou said after the show, per a Universal Music press release.

Chou's social media was abuzz with photos from the event.

Chou's first appearance after becoming Dior's global ambassador. (Universal Music photo)
