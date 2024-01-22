2 Indonesian workers die after e-bike collides with car in central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two Indonesian migrant workers died after the e-bike they were riding on the wrong side of the street collided with a speeding car.

On Monday (Jan. 22) around 12:39 a.m., a 30-year-old Indonesian male migrant worker with the nickname "Ah Ping" (阿冰) was riding an e-bike, while his 27-year-old compatriot Yu Chia (佑加) sat on the back, reported Liberty Times. They were driving the wrong way on Xinggong Road in Changhua County's Shengang Township when they collided with a car driven by a 46-year-old man surnamed Tseng (曾).

Both migrant workers were rushed to the hospital, but they died from their injuries. Tseng sustained contusions to his hands.



(Changhua County Police Department photo)

The speed limit was 40 kilometers per hour, but Tseng was reportedly driving 94.88 kph at the time of the collision. Neither man on the e-bike was wearing a helmet.

The e-bike caught fire and was destroyed. The front of Tseng's car was also damaged.

The police said a breathalyzer for Tseng showed no alcohol in his system. The two migrant workers have not been tested for alcohol yet.



(Changhua County Police Department photo)

After undergoing questioning, Tseng was transferred to the Changhua District Prosecutors Office to be investigated for negligent homicide (過失致死罪).

Video of the collision: