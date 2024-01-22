Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Ko talks about TPP shortcomings following Taiwan elections

Ko Wen-je suggests improvements for TPP, praises democratic process

  585
By Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/22 11:42
TPP Chair Ko Wen-je at the “Ko Fans Meet-and-Greet” in Taipei on Jan. 21. (CNA photo)

TPP Chair Ko Wen-je at the “Ko Fans Meet-and-Greet” in Taipei on Jan. 21. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) on Sunday (Jan. 21) talked about his own Taiwan People’s Party's (TPP) shortcomings following the recent elections.

The TPP chair and eight at-large legislators held a “Ko Fans Meet-and-Greet” at Rongxing Garden in Taipei, per CNA. The meeting comes after Ko’s loss in his bid for the presidency.

Ko delivered a speech praising the success of the elections. However, he pointed out various deficiencies in his eyes, such as the inadequate organization of the TPP local branches, negative coverage from traditional media, and the difficulty of breaking through solely with independent media.

Addressing the criticism of inaccurate internal polls, Ko said he is conducting a thorough review and is considering establishing a TPP polling center in the future, per TaiwanHot.

Ko said the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and the Kuomintang (KMT) have their polling centers, but the TPP is a small party with limited resources. If there were a dedicated TPP polling center the results would be more accurate, he said.

Regarding the 72% voter turnout, Ko claimed that a normal country, excluding about 12% to 15% of socially marginalized people who do not want to vote, would have a maximum turnout of around 87%. This year’s 72% turnout indicates there was still around 15%, those who want to vote but cannot, he claimed.

Ko claimed another successful aspect of this election was that for the first time in the past 20 years, elections were driven by a civic movement. He also claimed that only the TPP had volunteers, while other parties had party workers.
Ko Wen-je (柯文哲)
Taiwan People’s Party (TPP)
Ko Fans Meet-and-Greet
Taipei
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)
Kuomintang (KMT)

RELATED ARTICLES

Cold wave could lead to school suspension in Taipei
Cold wave could lead to school suspension in Taipei
2024/01/21 18:04
Taiwan People’s Party lawmaker tipped as New Taipei City mayoral candidate
Taiwan People’s Party lawmaker tipped as New Taipei City mayoral candidate
2024/01/20 20:46
Sogo department store at Taipei Dome to open before Lunar New Year
Sogo department store at Taipei Dome to open before Lunar New Year
2024/01/19 17:32
Taiwan's Doublethink Lab outlines China's election meddling in FIMI report
Taiwan's Doublethink Lab outlines China's election meddling in FIMI report
2024/01/19 16:59
Taipei 101 observatory attracted 1.29 million visitors last year
Taipei 101 observatory attracted 1.29 million visitors last year
2024/01/19 11:33