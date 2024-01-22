Taiwan's EVA Air pilots vote in favor of right to strike

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — EVA Air pilots have voted in favor of possibly holding a strike.

The Taoyuan Union of Pilots (TUP) announced that voting had been completed on Monday morning (Jan. 22), reported UDN. Out of 1,398 union members, 900 voted in favor of a strike and 10 were opposed.

This surpassed the threshold of more than 50% for both the 640 EVA Air pilots and 1,398 members, thereby providing the pilots the legal right to strike if the airline does not meet their demands. The pilots are seeking a 20% salary increase, increasing their international allowance to US$6 per hour (NT$187) from US$3.30 per hour, and imposing a ban on illegal foreign pilots.

On Thursday (Jan. 18), the TUP said that after the right to strike has been obtained, it would look at dispute actions and launch a strike during the Lunar New Year at the earliest. However, to avoid inconveniencing passengers, the union said that it would provide a 24-hour advance notice before launching a walkout.