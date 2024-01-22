Woman rescued from 2nd-floor awning in northeastern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Yilan County Fire Department received a report of a woman on an unstable awning on the second floor of her home around noon on Sunday (Jan. 21).

The woman, surnamed Lai (賴), is 27 years old and has no prior medical history. Firefighters brought ladders, ropes, and other rescue equipment, per UDN.

Firefighters began talking with her, learning she suspected her father had been drinking alcohol, leading to an argument with her brother. This led her to feel scared so she climbed out of the window and hid on a second-floor awning and was unwilling to come down.

After the woman was rescued, ambulance staff checked her vital signs. She was then taken to the hospital for medical care and a psychological evaluation.