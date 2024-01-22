China sends 6 balloons around Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) reported six Chinese balloons flew into Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Sunday (Jan. 21).

On Monday (Jan. 22), the MND said six Chinese balloons were detected at 5:56 a.m., 8:08 a.m., 9:54 a.m., 9:45 a.m., 1:50 p.m., and 7:33 p.m. on Sunday after crossing the median line. The first, second, third, fifth, and sixth were detected 120 km (65 NM), 105 km (57 NM), 133 (72 NM), 120 (65 NM), and 170 (92 NM) west of Keelung, while the fourth was spotted 303 km (164 NM) west of Pingtung.

Their altitudes were 7,000 m (23,000 ft), 6,000 m (20,000 ft), 6,000 m (20,000 ft), 4,572 m (15,000 ft), 6,000 m (20,000 ft), and 8,000 (27,000 ft), respectively. The balloons flew in an easterly direction, sequentially disappearing at 6:50 a.m., 8:24 a.m., 10:10 a.m., 3:45 p.m., 3:48 p.m., and 10:08 p.m. on Sunday.

Five of the balloons flew off the north coast of Taiwan and one flew over southern Taiwan.

Defense analyst Ben Lewis said on X that the six balloons were the highest single-day total on record. He added that the balloon that flew over Taiwan was the 14th to violate the nation's airspace.

In addition, the MND said that it had tracked four Chinese military aircraft and four naval vessels around the country between 6 a.m. Sunday and 6 a.m. Monday.



Map shows flight paths of Chinese balloons. (MND image)