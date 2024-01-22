Taiwan's Tai Tzu-ying wins Indian Open badminton tournament

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese badminton player Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) defeated Chinese competitor Chen Yufei (陳雨菲) in the finals of the Indian Open on Sunday (Jan. 21).

Tai thanked the cheering fans at the Indian Open. She has become one of the most popular players on the BWF badminton tour, enjoying a sort of “home court advantage” even when she plays in overseas tournaments, per CNA.

In an interview with CNA, Tai said many fans shout out “Tai Tzu, Tai Tzu,” mistakenly thinking that is her name. She said this mistake probably means her fans at each tournament stop are locals.

Tai wins her first tournament of 2024. (CNA, Badminton photo)

Tai was able to win her first championship in 2024 in straight games by a score of 21-16 and 21-12, with the match lasting 42 minutes. Despite the win, Tai felt her performance was affected by an injury that needs to be fixed when she returns to Taiwan.

Tai said she is focused on future competitions, including the upcoming Olympics. "One championship doesn't mean anything, especially this year when everyone is focusing on the Olympics. I just want to stay healthy and correct my shortcomings as soon as possible through future competitions."



Tai begins to focus on Paris Summer Olympics. (CNA, Badminton photo)