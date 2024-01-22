Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Taiwan's Tai Tzu-ying wins Indian Open badminton tournament

Tai wins her first tournament in 2024, sets sights on Olympics

  273
By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/22 10:29
Tai Tzu-ying (right) wins Indian Open. (CNA, Badminton photo) 

Tai Tzu-ying (right) wins Indian Open. (CNA, Badminton photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese badminton player Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) defeated Chinese competitor Chen Yufei (陳雨菲) in the finals of the Indian Open on Sunday (Jan. 21).

Tai thanked the cheering fans at the Indian Open. She has become one of the most popular players on the BWF badminton tour, enjoying a sort of “home court advantage” even when she plays in overseas tournaments, per CNA.

In an interview with CNA, Tai said many fans shout out “Tai Tzu, Tai Tzu,” mistakenly thinking that is her name. She said this mistake probably means her fans at each tournament stop are locals.Taiwan's Tai Tzu-ying wins Indian Open badminton tournament
Tai wins her first tournament of 2024. (CNA, Badminton photo)

Tai was able to win her first championship in 2024 in straight games by a score of 21-16 and 21-12, with the match lasting 42 minutes. Despite the win, Tai felt her performance was affected by an injury that needs to be fixed when she returns to Taiwan.

Tai said she is focused on future competitions, including the upcoming Olympics. "One championship doesn't mean anything, especially this year when everyone is focusing on the Olympics. I just want to stay healthy and correct my shortcomings as soon as possible through future competitions."

Taiwan's Tai Tzu-ying wins Indian Open badminton tournament
Tai begins to focus on Paris Summer Olympics. (CNA, Badminton photo)
Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎)
Indian Open
BWF Tour
Paris Olympics
Summer Olympics

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's Liu Wan-yu wins women's trap shooting Olympic qualifier
Taiwan's Liu Wan-yu wins women's trap shooting Olympic qualifier
2024/01/16 10:41
Taiwan sports officials visit Paris Olympic venues
Taiwan sports officials visit Paris Olympic venues
2024/01/15 10:30
Taiwan's Tai Tzu-ying finishes 2nd in Malaysia Open
Taiwan's Tai Tzu-ying finishes 2nd in Malaysia Open
2024/01/14 17:44
Taiwan VICTOR badminton founder Chen Den-li dies at 89
Taiwan VICTOR badminton founder Chen Den-li dies at 89
2024/01/08 17:11
Events to watch in 2024: US Election, Gaza, COP29, Ukraine, Paris Olympics, and more
Events to watch in 2024: US Election, Gaza, COP29, Ukraine, Paris Olympics, and more
2024/01/08 11:35