Taiwan affirms close relations with Tuvalu

Foreign ministry says Taiwan, Tuvalu have cooperated in many areas

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/22 09:51
Taiwan and Tuvalu flags. (Facebook, Taiwan Embassy in Tuvalu photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan maintains deep ties with Tuvalu, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said, amid reports the Pacific Island nation may switch recognition to Beijing.

Tuvalu Ambassador to Taiwan Bikenibeu Paeniu recently told The Australian that sources from Tuvalu informed him the county might follow in Nauru’s footsteps after its presidential election on Jan. 26. Nauru severed relations with Taiwan on Jan. 15.

MOFA said that since establishing diplomatic ties, Taiwan and Tuvalu have cooperated in agriculture, fisheries, healthcare, information and communication technology, clean energy, education, and culture. In recent years, cooperation has deepened in areas like maritime patrol and law enforcement, it said.

Tuvalu has also supported Taiwan in international organizations such as the U.N., the World Health Organization, and the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change, the ministry said.

MOFA pointed out that multiple Tuvalu politicians congratulated Taiwan's president and vice presidents-elect after its successful presidential elections, reaffirming their commitment to maintaining strong bilateral relations. The Taiwan-Tuvalu relationship is built on universal values of freedom, democracy, human rights, and the rule of law, the ministry said.

In an interview with The Australian on Jan. 18, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said Tuvalu Prime Minister Kausea Natano recently lauded the friendship between the two countries. Wu added that Taiwan will continue its collaborative efforts with Tuvalu on issues such as climate change and renewable energy.

After the loss of Nauru, Taiwan has three Pacific Island diplomatic allies left: Tuvalu, Palau, and the Marshall Islands.
