Taiwanese man sentenced to 8 years for filming minors having sex

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man in Kaohsiung was sentenced to 8 years in jail this week for secretly recording two minors engaged in sexual activity, and then disseminating the video online.

The defendant, surnamed Kao (高), reportedly discovered and secretly filmed two high school students having sex in the bathroom of a Taiwan Railway station in February 2022. In addition to filming the minors, he was also found guilty of sending the video to two friends via an online social media platform, reported UDN.



Kao allegedly heard strange noises coming from a stall in the men’s bathroom, and used his phone to film the two minors from the neighboring stall. The material was shared by Kao’s friend to a wider group, and was eventually uploaded to a website featuring pornographic videos.

The female, who was under 18 at the time of the recording, was alerted to the recording and immediately reported the matter to the police, who traced the video to Kao’s social media account. Kao was arrested for violating the Child and Youth Sexual Exploitation Act.

When Kao learned that he was facing years in prison for the crime, he claimed that he was unaware the people he filmed were high school students. However, both the male and female were wearing PE clothing that clearly indicated they were students at a nearby vocational school.

Based upon the evidence, the judge sentenced to Kao to seven and half years for recording pornographic material involving a minor against their will, with additional time for distributing the material online, for a total of eight years. The sentence may be appealed, per reports.