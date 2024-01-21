Cold wave could lead to school suspension in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan will soon experience the strongest cold wave of the year, with some comparing it to the 2016 East Asia cold wave, which sent the mercury plummeting.

According to recent forecasts, the probability of snowfall on Yangmingshan is as high as 70%. This could create difficult travel conditions for schools hosting winter camps and other courses over the winter break, per UDN.

In response, the Taipei City Department of Education (DOE) made an announcement on Saturday (Jan. 20) that the principals of individual schools have the discretion to suspend classes based upon actual environmental conditions, with reporting to the DOE for review.

The arriving cold wave is expected to last longer than the 2016 East Asia cold wave and be buffeted by strengthening northeasterly monsoon winds, making conditions frigid. Rapidly changing weather conditions not only caught the attention of the media but also municipal leadership.

Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) responded to the announcement by Taipei City’s DOE in an interview with local media on Sunday morning (Jan. 21) while attending a Taipei Songshan Ci Hui Temple winter charity event.

He pointed out that the 2016 East Asia cold wave occurred about the same time as this current cold wave. He expected city officials to handle relevant procedures regarding suspension of classes and work in the same manner as was followed in January 2016.

Chiang said that back in 2016, the Taipei City government asked the schools in Yangmingshan’s mountainous areas to evaluate the risks associated with hosting classes or activities during the winter vacation.

Chiang called upon all school officials to pay special attention to the relevant weather forecasts from the Central Weather Administration. He also noted that the Taipei City government will maintain close contact with all schools regarding weather conditions.

Also, special attention should be made to proper ventilation and carbon monoxide poisoning associated with space heaters and other fuel-burning appliances.