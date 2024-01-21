Ministry of Culture distributes ‘Culture Points’ to youth

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Culture (MOC) distributed NT$1,200 (US$38) in cash handouts to be used on cultural activities for youth ages 16-22 beginning on Saturday (Jan. 20).

A press conference announcing the launch of “Cultural Points” was attended by Premier Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) and Minister of Culture Shih Che (史哲). They announced cooperation with three electronic payment companies, including +PAY, icash Pay, and PX Pay Plus, along with an updated app to facilitate transactions, per UDN.

The MOC believes the program will use the funds to enjoy cultural performances, exhibitions, films, books, cultural creations, or handicrafts. A usage guide will also be provided.

The MOC estimates that approximately 1.5 million young people are eligible to receive the subsidy. Each “Cultural Point” is equal to NT$1 and is good for use Jan. 20-Dec. 31, 2024.

MOC Minister Shih Che (史哲) said the program originally debuted in June 2023 for youth ages 18-21 and achieved an unexpected usage rate of 80%. The high degree of support led the program to be expanded to more ages.

To use the “Cultural Points” to purchase movie tickets for Taiwanese films, one can scan the cinema’s QR code and then select the available film and the equivalent amount of “Cultural Points."

Additionally, when multiple people view a Taiwanese film before Feb. 29, if the program is used to purchase tickets, the user can qualify for an extra 100 reward points.

Eligibility for the program extends to foreigners who have obtained a permanent residence permit and foreigners who are the spouses of Taiwanese nationals and have obtained residence permits with a date of birth ranging from Sept. 1, 2001 to Dec. 31, 2005, per the Ministry of Immigration.