Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Ministry of Culture distributes ‘Culture Points’ to youth

Ages 16-22 receive NT$1,200 worth of credits to spend on cultural activities

  216
By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/21 16:42
Taiwan distributes 'Culture Points.' (CNA photo)

Taiwan distributes 'Culture Points.' (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Culture (MOC) distributed NT$1,200 (US$38) in cash handouts to be used on cultural activities for youth ages 16-22 beginning on Saturday (Jan. 20).

A press conference announcing the launch of “Cultural Points” was attended by Premier Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) and Minister of Culture Shih Che (史哲). They announced cooperation with three electronic payment companies, including +PAY, icash Pay, and PX Pay Plus, along with an updated app to facilitate transactions, per UDN.

The MOC believes the program will use the funds to enjoy cultural performances, exhibitions, films, books, cultural creations, or handicrafts. A usage guide will also be provided.

The MOC estimates that approximately 1.5 million young people are eligible to receive the subsidy. Each “Cultural Point” is equal to NT$1 and is good for use Jan. 20-Dec. 31, 2024.

MOC Minister Shih Che (史哲) said the program originally debuted in June 2023 for youth ages 18-21 and achieved an unexpected usage rate of 80%. The high degree of support led the program to be expanded to more ages.

To use the “Cultural Points” to purchase movie tickets for Taiwanese films, one can scan the cinema’s QR code and then select the available film and the equivalent amount of “Cultural Points."

Additionally, when multiple people view a Taiwanese film before Feb. 29, if the program is used to purchase tickets, the user can qualify for an extra 100 reward points.

Eligibility for the program extends to foreigners who have obtained a permanent residence permit and foreigners who are the spouses of Taiwanese nationals and have obtained residence permits with a date of birth ranging from Sept. 1, 2001 to Dec. 31, 2005, per the Ministry of Immigration.
Ministry of Culture
Culture Points
Ministry of Immigration
Premier Chen Chien-jen
Minister of Culture Shih Che

RELATED ARTICLES

Netherlands presents program for Taipei book fair
Netherlands presents program for Taipei book fair
2024/01/17 19:58
5 KMT legislative candidates charged with leaking Taiwan Medigen shareholder info
5 KMT legislative candidates charged with leaking Taiwan Medigen shareholder info
2024/01/11 13:26
Postwar Taiwanese painter Chen Yin-hui passes away at 93
Postwar Taiwanese painter Chen Yin-hui passes away at 93
2024/01/10 13:41
Taiwan to raise pension payments for retired civil servants, military, and teachers
Taiwan to raise pension payments for retired civil servants, military, and teachers
2024/01/05 11:06
Taiwan premier doubles down on zero-tolerance drug policy
Taiwan premier doubles down on zero-tolerance drug policy
2023/12/28 14:52