Former Japanese reporter says Taiwan's election significant in 4 ways

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Veteran journalist and writer Kaori Fukushima said that Taiwan’s elections were historically significant in four ways at a seminar on Saturday (Jan. 20).

The seminar’s theme was “Taiwan and the World after the Presidential Election.” It was hosted by the Japan-Taiwan Relations Research Association, per CNA.

In the seminar, Fukushima said the first significance is that a small, democratic country like Taiwan successfully held an election, and therefore became a model for the world, per Liberty Times.

The second significance is the “qualitative change” of the Kuomintang (KMT). She believes that the KMT has slowly become a Taiwanese party since KMT candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) distanced himself from former KMT President Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九).

The third significance is the break of the “eight-year curse.” Taiwan has held eight direct presidential elections but no party has been in power for more than eight years until the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) broke the "curse" this election, Fukushima said.

The fourth significance is the emergence of a third party. The Taiwan People’s Party (TPP), led by Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), managed to maintain its position as a significant player in the election and secured eight seats in the Legislative Yuan, opening a new chapter in Taiwan’s democracy.

Fukushima also said that the DPP’s campaign ad, “On the Road,” was a heartwarming video that showed unity between President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and President-elect Lai Ching-te (賴清德). She said the ad attracted voters to let the DDP rule for more than eight years and let Taiwan walk the path of democracy.