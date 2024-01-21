Taiwan YouTuber Chao-ge arrested for beating Hong Kong livestreamer Toyz

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — One of Taiwan’s most famous internet celebrities, Chao-ge (超哥) from the YouTube channel Superpie, was arrested after attacking a well-known gamer from Hong Kong, known as Toyz, on Saturday (Jan. 20) night in Taipei.

Chao-ge, whose surname is Huang (黃), was arrested after attacking Toyz, whose surname is Lau (劉), who insulted the quality of Huang’s newly opened Japanese restaurant multiple times, reported UDN. A viral clip of the incident shows the two standing together outside of the restaurant talking to viewers when Huang abruptly attacks Lau, who was punched and kicked multiple times.



Before the altercation on the street, Lau was recording a livestream inside the restaurant, in which he tried the food with his daughter. Lau made repeated comments about the poor quality of one particular dish and even told viewers that Huang would not do anything because a child was present, per UDN.

During the stream, it was clear to viewers that Huang, seated nearby, was growing increasingly irritated throughout Lau’s meal at the restaurant. Lau and Huang have developed animus towards one another in recent months, with Lau also criticizing Chao’s brand of fried chicken on an earlier livestream.

CNA reported that in October 2023, Lau recorded employees at one of Huang’s fried chicken restaurants in Hsinchu disposing of cooking oil illegally. Lau’s broadcast led the Hsinchu Environmental Protection Bureau to investigate and issue a minor fine to Huang’s restaurant.



Lau’s public criticism of Huang’s restaurant and its food led to a public meeting of the two on the popular “Night Night Show” television program, per TVBS. Saturday’s incident was a further escalation on the part of Lau to antagonize Huang.



After the fight on Saturday, Lau was sent to the hospital where he received stitches to the back of his head, per reports. Huang spent the evening at the police station and was escorted to the Taipei District Prosecutor’s Office on Sunday (Jan. 21) morning for further interrogation on charges levied by Lau, which include attempted murder, assault, intimidation, and other unspecified “organized criminal activity,” per UDN.

Netizens commenting on the incident noted that Lau has a reputation for teasing and insulting others to gain attention online. Despite feeling that Lau was intent on damaging the reputation of his business, Huang has been roundly criticized for his lack of restraint in resorting to violence to deal with Lau’s provocations.