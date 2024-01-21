Ukraine updates: Defense aid deals underway, says Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that several new Western defense packages will be signed by the end of February.

However, he did not name any of the countries involved in the agreements.

His remarks come as Western military and other aid to Ukraine slows, with Russia's full-scale invasion soon to enter its third year.

As fighting continues, a fire has broken out at a Russian natural gas terminal on the Baltic Sea.

Although no cause has been named, the incident comes amid growing attacks by Ukraine on Russian territory.

Here's a look at the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine on Sunday, January 21:

Zelenskyy: New defense deals in the works

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he expects the signing of several new Western defense packages by the end of February to help his country fight off the Russian invasion.

"We are preparing new agreements with partners — strong bilateral agreements," he said in his nightly video address, saying there were "already specific dates."

In a TV interview on Saturday, Zelenskyy also voiced apprehension about the consequences of a possible return to the White House by Donald Trump.

He called Trump's claims of being able to end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours of becoming president "very dangerous."

Trump has frequently lavished praise on Russian President Vladimir Putin, even after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Major Russian Baltic gas terminal set on fire

A fire has broken out at a terminal of Russia's largest liquefied natural gas producer Novatek in the Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga, the regional governor said early Sunday.

"No casualties as a result of a fire at Novatek's terminal in the port of Ust-Luga. Personnel were evacuated," Aleksandr Drozdenko, governor of Leningrad Oblast, posted on Telegram.

The terminal is situated 110 kilometers (70 miles) west of St Petersburg and just 35 kilometers from the Estonian border.

According to Novatek's website, the complex processes stable gas condensate into light and heavy naphtha, jet fuel, fuel oil, and gasoil.

The Russian TASS news agency and other state media said the cause of the fire had not been announced.

But Russian news outlet Shot reported on Telegram that residents

had heard a drone before several explosions went off. Another news outlet, Fontanka, said at least two drones were spotted flying towards St. Petersburg before the fire was reported.

Both Russia and Ukraine have been targeting each other's energy infrastructure since Moscow launched its invasion in February 2022.

On Friday, an oil depot in Russia's western region of Bryansk, bordering Ukraine, was hit by drones in an attack blamed by Moscow on Kyiv.

tj/rc (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)