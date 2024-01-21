Tuvalu reportedly considering breaking ties with Taiwan for China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s foreign ministry touted the strength of its relationship with Tuvalu on Sunday (Jan. 21) amid speculation that the Pacific Island country would follow Nauru and switch diplomatic recognition to China.

On Saturday, Australian media reported that Tuvalu’s ambassador to Taiwan Bikenibeu Paeniu said sources had told him his country may switch diplomatic recognition from the Republic of China (Taiwan) to the People’s Republic of China (PRC). Neighboring Pacific Island country Nauru broke ties with Taiwan on Jan. 15, following Taiwan’s presidential election.

Taiwan’s foreign ministry said close relations with Tuvalu are based on “universal values of freedom, democracy, human rights, and the rule of law” on Sunday, per CNA. Days earlier, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said that Taiwan will continue to cooperate with Tuvalu to address climate change and increase renewable energy use.

Meanwhile, Anna Powles, a senior lecturer at Massey University’s Centre for Defense and Security Studies, told New Zealand’s Newsroom on Wednesday that there had been “ongoing speculation” whether Tuvalu would also switch recognition from Taiwan to China.

Powles noted an agreement signed between Australia and Tuvalu in 2023, which is believed to be motivated by fears of a switch. The agreement would require Tuvalu to gain Australia’s permission before entering “any partnership, arrangement or engagement with any other state or entity on security and defense-related matters”.



Bikenibeu Paeniu speaks in front of Tsai Ing-wen at a reception to welcome him as Tuvalu's new ambassador to Taiwan in 2022. (CNA photo)

Powles said the agreement, which has not yet come into force, would not prevent Tuvalu from switching recognition to China, but may make it more difficult.

Nauru became the tenth country to sever diplomatic relations with Taiwan's government in the past eight years. Powles said rumors of Nauru's switch began circulating in 2023.

Taiwan is left with 12 formal diplomatic allies, with the majority in Central and South America and the Caribbean.