Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Lithuania parliament delegation visits Taiwan

Matas Maldeikis to discuss cooperation between Taiwan and Lithuania

  379
By Michael Nakhiengchanh, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/21 12:04
Matas Maldeikis and the Lithuanian delegation. (CNA photo)

Matas Maldeikis and the Lithuanian delegation. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A delegation from Lithuania’s parliament will visit Taiwan from Sunday (Jan. 21) to Friday (Jan. 26).

Head of the Lithuanian Parliamentary Group for Relations with Taiwan Matas Maldeikis will lead the group, per MOFA. The cross-party delegation will consist of 11 members, including Vytautas Mitalas, Radvile Morkunaite-Mikuleniene, and Julius Sabatauskas.

The Lithuanian officials will meet President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and President-elect Lai Ching-te (賴清德) and attend banquets hosted by Legislative Yuan President You Si-kun (游錫堃) and Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮).

The delegation will also visit the National Security Council, the Ministry of Economic Affairs, and the National Development Council, and tour the Hsinchu Science Park to exchange views on areas of cooperation between Taiwan and Lithuania.

MOFA noted that Maldeikis is a “solid friend of Taiwan.” After the Taiwan Representative Office in Lithuania was established in November 2021, he led the Lithuanian-Taiwan friendship group of the Baltic States to visit Taiwan despite threats from China, said the ministry.

MOFA said, “Taiwan and Lithuania are both countries facing threats from authoritarian expansion, and share values such as democracy, freedom, rule of law, and human rights.” It hopes this visit to Taiwan will deepen cooperation between the two countries.
Matas Maldeikis
Lithuania-Taiwan relations
Parliament
Lithuanian Parliamentary Group for Relations with Taiwan

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan political parties talk selection of next President of Legislative Yuan
Taiwan political parties talk selection of next President of Legislative Yuan
2024/01/15 18:00
Lithuanian lawmakers to visit Taiwan 1 week after election
Lithuanian lawmakers to visit Taiwan 1 week after election
2024/01/12 10:37
DPP shows concern about losing majority in Taiwan legislature
DPP shows concern about losing majority in Taiwan legislature
2024/01/08 14:17
Former-Taiwan ally Nicaragua upgrades ties with China
Former-Taiwan ally Nicaragua upgrades ties with China
2023/12/21 11:20
Norwegian lawmaker says Taiwan's democracy must be protected
Norwegian lawmaker says Taiwan's democracy must be protected
2023/11/22 15:06