Lithuania parliament delegation visits Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A delegation from Lithuania’s parliament will visit Taiwan from Sunday (Jan. 21) to Friday (Jan. 26).

Head of the Lithuanian Parliamentary Group for Relations with Taiwan Matas Maldeikis will lead the group, per MOFA. The cross-party delegation will consist of 11 members, including Vytautas Mitalas, Radvile Morkunaite-Mikuleniene, and Julius Sabatauskas.

The Lithuanian officials will meet President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and President-elect Lai Ching-te (賴清德) and attend banquets hosted by Legislative Yuan President You Si-kun (游錫堃) and Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮).

The delegation will also visit the National Security Council, the Ministry of Economic Affairs, and the National Development Council, and tour the Hsinchu Science Park to exchange views on areas of cooperation between Taiwan and Lithuania.

MOFA noted that Maldeikis is a “solid friend of Taiwan.” After the Taiwan Representative Office in Lithuania was established in November 2021, he led the Lithuanian-Taiwan friendship group of the Baltic States to visit Taiwan despite threats from China, said the ministry.

MOFA said, “Taiwan and Lithuania are both countries facing threats from authoritarian expansion, and share values such as democracy, freedom, rule of law, and human rights.” It hopes this visit to Taiwan will deepen cooperation between the two countries.