Nvidia's Jensen Huang makes 4th visit to Taiwan within 1 year

CEO's visit may be associated with supply chain meeting held by TSMC

By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/21 11:54
Nvidia founder makes another visit to Taiwan. (CNA image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang (黃仁勳) made his fourth visit to Taiwan within one year on Saturday (Jan. 20).

Huang was spotted at Ningxia Night Market in Taipei. Given the rise of Nvidia’s AI chip, Taiwan's media has been eager to cover each stop on his public and personal itinerary.

His previous visits coincided with Computex in May, Hon Hai Tech Day in October, and the presentation of the inaugural K.T. Li Award to TSMC founder Morris Chang (張忠謀) in November. During each visit, Huang delivered public remarks, such as the keynote address at Computex and a commencement speech for National Taiwan University, and met with business partners such as MediaTek, Quanta, and Supermicro, per UDN.

As for Huang’s most recent trip to Taiwan, he is rumored to appear at Nvidia’s Taiwan Branch end-of-year banquet. In addition, Huang’s trip may be associated with an advanced packaging supply chain meeting held by TSMC, according to CNA.

Riding the AI trend, NVIDIA's stock price soared several times, benefiting from TSMC's recent financial report indicating strong demand for chips. Nvidia’s stock price rose by more than 4% on Friday (Jan. 19), reaching a record high.
