Taiwan People’s Party lawmaker tipped as New Taipei City mayoral candidate

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With the presidential and legislative elections barely over, speculation in the media is already starting up about the next round of voting, the local elections expected in November 2026, reports said Saturday (Jan. 20).

Newly elected Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) legislator Huang Kuo-chang (黃國昌) became the focus of attention because he opened an office in New Taipei City’s Banqiao District, despite having been elected on a nationwide party list, per UDN. As Banqiao is the seat of the New Taipei City Government, his move was seen as preparation for an eventual campaign for mayor.

The incumbent, defeated Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜), is barred from running for a third consecutive term as mayor. Huang said he had been entrusted by the TPP to develop the party in the city.

Reacting to the reports, he said it was too early to be speaking about the 2026 elections. Earlier, he had been mentioned as a potential candidate for deputy speaker when the new Legislative Yuan meets for the first time on Feb. 1.

However, Huang said he was only interested in promoting reform of the legislative body, not in chairing sessions. In the meantime, the KMT presented former Kaohsiung City Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) as its candidate for legislative speaker and former KMT Chair Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) as his running mate.

The KMT is the largest party in the legislature with 52 seats, followed by President-elect Lai Ching-te’s (賴清德) Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) with 51 seats. There are also two independents, with the TPP holding the balance of power with eight lawmakers, including Huang.

It was not clear yet which candidates the TPP legislators would vote for. Instead of worrying about who would be the new speaker and deputy speaker, the other political parties should provide clear answers to the TPP’s calls for reforms, the Sunflower Movement activist and former New Power Party chair said.

