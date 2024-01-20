Alexa
Southeast Taiwan county expects 1,000 visitors from Singapore

Taitung launches new subsidies for travel agents next month

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/20 19:23
Taitung County chief Jao Ching-ling (center) promotes fruit in Singapore Jan. 18. (CNA, Taitung County Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taitung County hopes Singapore will send 1,000 tourists to the region during 2024, the county chief said during a visit to the Southeast Asian nation Saturday (Jan. 20).

Taiwan welcomed more than 6 million visitors during 2023, but expects to double that number this year. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the country registered about 11 million visitors per year.

County Commissioner Jao Ching-ling (饒慶鈴) traveled to Singapore with a delegation of farmers and travel agents to promote her region, per CNA. The expectation that 1,000 visitors would show up in Taitung was based on a memorandum of cooperation signed between two major tour operators Friday (Jan. 19).

From Feb. 1, the county government will offer subsidies to travel agents who bring tourists to stay at least two nights in the region. Singapore’s Chan Brothers Travel said Taitung County would be a popular destination due to its relaxed lifestyle, scenic nature, and Indigenous culture.
