Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan legislative speaker shows support for parliamentary diplomacy

You Si-kun says parliamentary diplomacy will continue despite China pressure

  480
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/20 17:15
Speaker of Lithuania's Seimas Viktorija Cmilyte-Nielsen and Legislative Speaker You Si-kun.

Speaker of Lithuania's Seimas Viktorija Cmilyte-Nielsen and Legislative Speaker You Si-kun. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) on Saturday (Jan. 20) expressed confidence that Taiwan’s parliamentary diplomacy would continue despite Chinese Communist Party (CCP) interference.

Over the past four years, more than 3,400 individuals hailing from 79 countries visited Taiwan’s Legislative Yuan in 229 delegations, You said, per Liberty Times. This was despite three years of the pandemic, he added. He noted that some lawmakers from countries that had diplomatic ties with China delivered speeches.

You wondered what the newly elected Legislative speaker would do if they were contacted by the CCP to refrain from traveling to diplomatic allies or to visit China. He said that as someone viewed unfavorably by the CCP, he would pay it no mind.

Reflecting on his travels, You pointed out that he had visited many European countries, all of which maintain ties with China, such as France, Lithuania, and the Czech Republic. He added that he delivered speeches in their parliaments.

You’s comments come as two separate U.S. Congress delegations are scheduled to visit Taiwan next week.

The first group includes Ami Bera, the top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Indo-Pacific Subcommittee, and two Republican co-chairs of the Congressional Taiwan Caucus, Mario Diaz-Balart and Andy Barr. The second group will include Mike Gallagher, the Republican chair of the bipartisan House China Committee.
parliamentary diplomacy
Taiwan legislative speaker
You Si-kun
CCP

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan political parties talk selection of next President of Legislative Yuan
Taiwan political parties talk selection of next President of Legislative Yuan
2024/01/15 18:00
Meme of the Day: Taiwan presidential contest sees Formosan black bear victory
Meme of the Day: Taiwan presidential contest sees Formosan black bear victory
2024/01/13 20:58
Taiwan detains journalist for fake presidential election poll
Taiwan detains journalist for fake presidential election poll
2023/12/22 19:42
China pressures Taiwan with trade accusations and warplanes a month before election
China pressures Taiwan with trade accusations and warplanes a month before election
2023/12/16 16:35
Taiwan intel assets actively monitoring CCP efforts to influence election
Taiwan intel assets actively monitoring CCP efforts to influence election
2023/12/10 15:12