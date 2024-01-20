Alexa
Missing Taiwan Army soldier found dead after night hunt in mountains

Rescue team located body 100 m down a cliff

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/20 17:14
A rescue team found the body of a 28-year-old Army aviation soldier in the mountains of Taichung City Saturday after he went missing while hunting.&nb... (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A soldier of the Army Aviation and Special Forces Command (AASFC) was found dead after a night hunting in the mountains of Taichung City, reports said Saturday (Jan. 20).

The soldier, surnamed Pan (潘), 28, had taken a day off to visit relatives in the city’s Guguan District Friday (Jan. 19), per the Liberty Times. During the evening, he left on his own for the Mount Malun area to go hunting, but by Saturday morning, his family lost contact with him.

During a search, they found a cap with the AASFC logo and the English-language abbreviation hanging from a tree branch. A rescue team from the Taichung City Fire Department used drones to locate Pan, finding his body more than 100 meters down a cliff at 2:40 p.m.

As the location was difficult to reach, the team was expected to spend 90 minutes before it could transfer Pan’s body outside the area, according to UDN. The soldier had been performing his military service at the AASFC unit based in Taoyuan City’s Lungtan District and looked after both his mother and brother.
hunting
accident
accidental fall
Taichung City
Guguan
Mount Malun
Army Aviation and Special Forces Command
AASFC

