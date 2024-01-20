Terry Gou appears in public for first time since Taiwan election

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foxconn Technology founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) appeared in public Friday (Jan. 19) for the first time since ending his presidential bid in November.

He attended a religious ceremony at a temple in Banqiao District, New Taipei City, but did not speak publicly about political issues, per CNA. It was also his first public appearance since the Jan. 13 presidential election.

The tycoon had collected enough endorsements to take part as an independent candidate. However, opinion polls showed him in fourth place and were thought to have convinced him to announce his withdrawal from the race in November.

Just days before the election, a letter emerged suggesting he was backing Kuomintang (KMT) candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜). However, his office condemned the document as a forgery, and businessperson John Hsuan (宣明智) acknowledged he had been involved without asking Gou for his opinion.

The management of the Tzu Huei Temple in Banqiao said it had invited the Foxconn founder to take part in a ceremony. Gou did not discuss any topics of note during the event.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) contender Lai Ching-te (賴清德) won the election, defeating Hou by 40% to 33%. Attention is now focusing on the race for legislative speaker, which will be decided Feb. 1 when the new Legislative Yuan is sworn in.