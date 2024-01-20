Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Media literacy key to countering Chinese disinformation for Taiwanese

Foreign Minister Joseph Wu says cognitive warfare occurs on daily basis

  439
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/20 14:48
Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu.

Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu. (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) stressed the need to inform the public about China's disinformation campaign and cultivate media literacy amongst Taiwanese to counter it.

Speaking at the 2024 Democratic Resilience Forum on Saturday (Jan. 20), Wu said that with the development of information technology, cognitive warfare is no longer limited to news but is a daily reality, CNA reported. In the future, it may intensify further, as authoritarian countries or local collaborators use it as a malign tool.

China considers Taiwan as a testing ground for cognitive warfare, Wu said. He cited a University of Gothenburg survey as saying Taiwan is the country most severely targeted by foreign government disinformation campaigns.

According to the Freedom House's China media influence report, Beijing has a significant influence on Taiwanese media, Wu added.

The foreign minister said authoritarian expansion resorts to extreme measures for infiltration, and Taiwan is at the frontline. Building democratic resilience is not only the result of the government but also the contribution of academia and civil society, Wu said.
media literacy
Chinese disinformation campaign
cognitive warfare
Taiwanese
Joseph Wu
democracy
democratic resilience
fake news

RELATED ARTICLES

Lai Ching-te seeks to move Taiwan forward
Lai Ching-te seeks to move Taiwan forward
2024/01/20 09:52
Taipei Ningxia Night Market draws fire for Chinese 'Subject 3' TikTok dance-off
Taipei Ningxia Night Market draws fire for Chinese 'Subject 3' TikTok dance-off
2024/01/19 12:47
Envoy to UK affirms Taiwan's sovereignty
Envoy to UK affirms Taiwan's sovereignty
2024/01/19 11:54
US ambassador to Japan lauds Taiwan's successful presidential election
US ambassador to Japan lauds Taiwan's successful presidential election
2024/01/19 10:14
Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council warns against traveling to China
Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council warns against traveling to China
2024/01/18 19:43