Taiwan tracks 10 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 10 Chinese military aircraft and four naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Friday (Jan. 19) and Saturday (Jan. 20) the same time.

Of the 10 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, two fighter jets entered the southwest corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) or crossed the median line, according to the MND. The jet types were not identified.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the PLA activity.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 184 Chinese military aircraft and 84 naval ships around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”

PLA activities in Taiwan Strait area for Friday-Saturday. (MND photo)