Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan tracks 10 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships

Nation sent aircraft, naval ships, deployed missile systems to monitor activity

  365
By Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2024/01/20 13:14
A J-15 Chinese fighter jet takes off from the Shandong aircraft carrier in April 2023. 

A J-15 Chinese fighter jet takes off from the Shandong aircraft carrier in April 2023.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 10 Chinese military aircraft and four naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Friday (Jan. 19) and Saturday (Jan. 20) the same time.

Of the 10 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, two fighter jets entered the southwest corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) or crossed the median line, according to the MND. The jet types were not identified.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the PLA activity.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 184 Chinese military aircraft and 84 naval ships around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”

Taiwan tracks 10 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval shipsPLA activities in Taiwan Strait area for Friday-Saturday. (MND photo)
Ministry of National Defense (MND)
People’s Liberation Army (PLA)
air defense identification zone (ADIZ)
gray zone
scary

RELATED ARTICLES

1st batch of Taiwan's 1-year military recruits to start training
1st batch of Taiwan's 1-year military recruits to start training
2024/01/17 15:26
Taiwan changes Chinese ADIZ incursion map format
Taiwan changes Chinese ADIZ incursion map format
2024/01/16 11:56
Map shows paths of Chinese balloons over Taiwan ADIZ since December
Map shows paths of Chinese balloons over Taiwan ADIZ since December
2024/01/15 17:42
Taiwan military abandons plans to fly voters to Kinmen
Taiwan military abandons plans to fly voters to Kinmen
2024/01/13 15:46
Taiwan reports 8 Chinese military aircraft, 6 naval ships
Taiwan reports 8 Chinese military aircraft, 6 naval ships
2024/01/13 14:41