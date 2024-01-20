Taiwan Air Force builds new facility in Chiayi

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Air Force is building a new facility codenamed "Project D002" in Chiayi’s Shuishang Township for the Fourth Tactical Fighter Wing.

The facility is likely a large-scale ammunition depot, Liberty Times reported. The construction project has a budget of NT$163.47 million (US$5.2 million) and is scheduled to be completed by March 2025.

The project will feature a three-compartment ammunition depot, communication surveillance systems, broadcast systems, and firefighting equipment.

Taiwan has purchased a considerable number of missiles and precision strike weapons in recent years, including AGM-88 HARM missiles and AGM-154 Joint Standoff Weapons.

Also, the Navy recently announced it was building two new missile bases in Hualien County. It plans to build the "FXN" base in Xincheng Township and the “N425” base in Ji An Township for a total of NT$1.71 billion (US$55.15 million). The two projects are expected to be completed by the end of April 2026.

As the Ministry of National Defense ramps up domestic production of its Hsiung Feng anti-ship missiles and procures land-based Harpoon missiles from the U.S., the need for facilities to store and maintain these weapons has risen.