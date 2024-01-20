Lai Ching-te seeks to move Taiwan forward

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President-elect Lai Ching-te (賴清德) pledged to push the country forward upon being officially declared the presidential election winner on Friday (Jan. 19).

Lai said he and Vice President-elect Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) sought to form a government comprised of staff with different backgrounds to focus on nation-building, economic development, and the well-being of the people, CNA reported.

He reaffirmed the Democratic Progressive Party's (DPP) founding principles of "integrity, diligence, and love for the homeland." These principles and the core values of love, non-violence, and peace promote national progress, unite Taiwan, and benefit the people, Lai said.

He expressed gratitude for the election process and thanked the Central Election Commission, election committees across the nation, and all those involved in the election for their commitment to democracy. The election garnered significant attention from the international community and Taiwan’s democratic process was lauded by many, he added.

Lai received 40.05 % of the vote in the election on Jan. 13, which saw a 72% voter turnout.