Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Lai Ching-te seeks to move Taiwan forward

President-elect focused on nation-building, economic development, well-being of Taiwanese

  1616
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/20 09:52
President-elect Lai Ching-te casts ballot. (Facebook, Lai Ching-te photo)

President-elect Lai Ching-te casts ballot. (Facebook, Lai Ching-te photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President-elect Lai Ching-te (賴清德) pledged to push the country forward upon being officially declared the presidential election winner on Friday (Jan. 19).

Lai said he and Vice President-elect Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) sought to form a government comprised of staff with different backgrounds to focus on nation-building, economic development, and the well-being of the people, CNA reported.

He reaffirmed the Democratic Progressive Party's (DPP) founding principles of "integrity, diligence, and love for the homeland." These principles and the core values of love, non-violence, and peace promote national progress, unite Taiwan, and benefit the people, Lai said.

He expressed gratitude for the election process and thanked the Central Election Commission, election committees across the nation, and all those involved in the election for their commitment to democracy. The election garnered significant attention from the international community and Taiwan’s democratic process was lauded by many, he added.

Lai received 40.05 % of the vote in the election on Jan. 13, which saw a 72% voter turnout.
Taiwan election
Lai Ching-te
nation-building
economic development
DPP
democracy

RELATED ARTICLES

Media literacy key to countering Chinese disinformation for Taiwanese
Media literacy key to countering Chinese disinformation for Taiwanese
2024/01/20 14:48
Ex-AIT director calls for ‘trusted intermediaries’ between Taiwan and China
Ex-AIT director calls for ‘trusted intermediaries’ between Taiwan and China
2024/01/20 14:14
Envoy to UK affirms Taiwan's sovereignty
Envoy to UK affirms Taiwan's sovereignty
2024/01/19 11:54
US ambassador to Japan lauds Taiwan's successful presidential election
US ambassador to Japan lauds Taiwan's successful presidential election
2024/01/19 10:14
Leading US Congress members plan visits to Taiwan
Leading US Congress members plan visits to Taiwan
2024/01/18 17:51