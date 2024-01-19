Latest 24-hour Eslite bookstore opens for business in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei’s latest 24-hour bookstore, at the Eslite Songyan department store in Taipei’s Songshan District, will open for business starting Saturday (Jan. 20).

Prior to the closure of the 24-hour Eslite bookstore in Taipei’s Xinyi District in late December, the company announced that a new 24-hour location in the city was already in the works. The new Songyan bookstore will open its doors to day shoppers and nightbirds this weekend.



The Songyan location is reportedly the largest Eslite location in Taipei to date, with more books and floorspace than both previous flagship stores in Xinyi and Dunhua. The Songyan location will feature a floor-to-ceiling window stretching 100 meters along one side of the bookstore, per UDN.



The location will also feature a large area for children’s books and educational materials, as well as a music store featuring more vinyl records than any other Taipei Eslite location. The Songyan location will also include a stationary store and cooking studio.

A large amount of floorspace has also been dedicated to seating for three different cafe brands; Ten Thousand Coffee, ComeTrue Cafe, and Eslite cafe. After selecting the perfect book, customers can read over coffee and snacks at one of over 200 seats available in the cafe area.

With over three times the amount of books of the previous Xinyi store, the Songyan location is also expected to see around three times the number of customers, surpassing around 6 million annually.

Following the closure of the Xinyi Eslite location, the Nanxi location near the Zhongshan MRT station provided 24-hour service to cater to Taipei’s late-night readers. With the opening of the new 24-hour Songyan location on Saturday, the Nanxi store will return to regular daily hours, per reports.



(CNA photo)