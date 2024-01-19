Demand Side Platform Market 2023 Growth by Opportunities, Application, Current Trend, and Forecast by 2032

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “ Demand Side Platform Market ” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

Demand Side Platform is valued approximately USD 8.007 Million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 30% over the forecast period 2019-2026. A demand-side platform (DSP) is a system that helps buyers of digital advertising inventory in managing multiple ad exchange and data exchange accounts within one interface. Also, it helps in deciding the necessary advertisement to be purchased and price to be paid for that ad and offers standardized platform for digital advertisers. Therefore, higher penetration of digital advertising and crucial role of smart phones in such process is expected to boost the growth of market over the forecast years.

For instance: as per Statista, in United States, the programmatic buying digital display advertising spending increase to USD 34.67 Billion in 2018 from USD 17.07 in 2014. Also, in China the spending was USD 2.76 billion in 2014 and increased with USD 10.61 billion till 2018. In Addition, the factor that attributed towards the faster growth of market is increasing growth of social media and social advertising due to the higher penetration of internet across the globe. For instance: . For instance: according to the Facebook 2019, over 89% of marketers across the globe use Facebook for their brand marketing efforts. Also, as per Mediakix Survey, over 89% of marketers says that Instagram is the most important social media platform for influencer marketing. Additionally, as per Linkedin, over 65% of (Business to Business) B2B companies have used Linkedin paid ads to acquire customer and about 95% of B2B content marketers use Linkedin for organic content marketing. However, the factor which is expected to hamper the growth of market over the upcoming year is presence of Stringent government regulation and privacy concerns associated with Demand side platform.

Market player included in this report are:

Facebook Ads Manager

Rocket Fuel

MediaMath

Amazon (AAP)

DoubleClick

LiveRamp

Choozle

TubeMogul

BrightRoll

AppNexus

MARKET OVERVIEW

The Demand Side Platform (DSP) market is currently undergoing a thorough analysis, unveiling nuanced insights into its dynamics within the industry. This sector has experienced remarkable growth as digital advertising continues to evolve, with DSPs playing a pivotal role in optimizing ad buying processes for advertisers and agencies.

One of the primary drivers behind the expansion of the Demand Side Platform market is the increasing complexity of the digital advertising landscape. Advertisers seek efficient and data-driven solutions to navigate diverse ad formats, channels, and audience segments. DSPs provide a centralized platform for managing and optimizing digital ad campaigns across multiple channels and inventory sources.

Data-driven advertising is a key focus in the Demand Side Platform market. Advertisers leverage DSPs to access vast amounts of data for audience targeting, retargeting, and personalized ad delivery. The ability to harness data insights in real-time enables advertisers to refine their strategies, ensuring that their messages reach the most relevant audiences.

Programmatic advertising is a prominent trend shaping the Demand Side Platform market. DSPs automate the process of buying and optimizing digital ad inventory through real-time bidding (RTB) and programmatic technologies. This automation enhances the efficiency of ad buying, enabling advertisers to make data-driven decisions in milliseconds.

Cross-channel and cross-device capabilities are critical considerations in the Demand Side Platform market. Advertisers are increasingly seeking DSPs that offer seamless integration across various digital channels, including display, mobile, video, and social media. Additionally, the ability to target audiences across different devices is essential for reaching consumers in today’s multi-device environment.

The evolution of ad formats, such as video and native advertising, is influencing the Demand Side Platform market. DSPs are adapting to support these formats, providing advertisers with the tools to create engaging and immersive ad experiences. Video DSPs, in particular, cater to the demand for high-quality video ad inventory across platforms.

Brand safety and ad fraud prevention are paramount concerns in the Demand Side Platform market. Advertisers are vigilant about ensuring that their ads appear in brand-safe environments and are not susceptible to fraud. DSPs incorporate robust algorithms and verification tools to mitigate the risks associated with ad fraud and maintain brand integrity.

The emphasis on transparency and accountability is shaping the Demand Side Platform market. Advertisers are demanding greater transparency in the ad supply chain, and DSPs are responding by providing detailed reporting, insights into ad placements, and visibility into the performance of ad campaigns. Transparency builds trust and fosters long-term relationships between advertisers and DSPs.

Dynamic creative optimization (DCO) is an emerging feature in the Demand Side Platform market. Advertisers use DCO capabilities to personalize ad creatives based on user behavior, preferences, and contextual factors. This personalization enhances the relevance of ads and improves engagement with target audiences.

Integration with first-party and third-party data sources is a key trend in the Demand Side Platform market. DSPs enable advertisers to leverage a wide range of data for audience targeting, including their own first-party data and external third-party data. This integration enhances the precision and effectiveness of targeting strategies.

In conclusion, the Demand Side Platform market is poised for continued growth, driven by the ongoing trends of data-driven advertising, programmatic technologies, cross-channel capabilities, evolving ad formats, brand safety, transparency, dynamic creative optimization, and data integration. As advertisers seek sophisticated tools to navigate the complexities of digital advertising, Demand Side Platforms are expected to play a central role in optimizing ad campaigns and maximizing the impact of digital advertising across diverse industries.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Real time Bidding

Programmatic Premium Buying

Others

By Application:

Retail

Automotive

Financial

Telecommunication

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Introduction Methodology Market Overview Market Analysis Market Size and Forecast Market Trends Market Dynamics Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Competitive Scenario Key Players Regional Analysis Regional Market Overview Market Size and Forecast by Region Product/Service Analysis Product/Service Overview Market Size and Forecast by Product/Service End-User Analysis End-User Overview Market Size and Forecast by End-User Industry Structure Key Findings and Recommendations Conclusion

