Fingerprint Identification Module Market 2023 Outlook By Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Regions, and Forecast to 2032

Fingerprint Identification Module market is valued approximately USD 2.90 Billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 8.3% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Fingerprint Identification Module market is valued approximately USD 2.90 Billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 8.3% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Fingerprint identification module is referred to the biometric process that recognizes and validates the authentication of user’s fingerprints in order to allow or deny them to access the computer system or physical facility. It is a security technology that is a combination of computer software programs and hardware. In such process, fingureprints of user are enrolled or registered with the system stored with data and work in the matching process, when user enters his finger in the system. Further, the system will compare the fingerprint with database and according to match it will either allow or deny access.

Fingerprint module includes two processes, fingerprint enrollment and fingerprint matching. It provides advance level of security to the customer data therefore have larger demand from end use industries such as Finance and Government sectors. Therefore, the Government investments towards the development of a secure and reliable repository of citizen identification and rise in technological advancement to provide higher security to user’s data accelerate the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: as per Government of India, over 1.24 billion people have an Aadhaar number as of June 2019, covering more than 99% of the adult population. Also, usage of smartphones in integrations of biometric authentication coupled with substantial growth in smart phones drives the growth of market.

For instance: According to Precise Biometrics, 60 percent of all transactions in mobile payments are expected to be performed via biometric authentication by 2020, primarily using fingerprint sensors in mobile devices. Also, the Galaxy S10 and S10+, the latest phones from Samsung have a new ultrasonic, in-display fingerprint sensor, which creates a 3D image of your print and is more secure than traditional capacitive fingerprint readers. However, expensive systems and devices (Hardware & software) used regarding processing of fingerprint identification module are the factor hamper the growth of market over the upcoming years.

Market player included in this report are:

Secugen Corporation

HID Global Corporation

Suprema Inc.

Integrated Biometrics, LLC

Nitgen Co.,Ltd

NEC Corporation

NEXT Biometrics Group ASA

Anviz Global

Idemia France SAS

Thales Group (Gemalto NV)

MARKET OVERVIEW

The Fingerprint Identification Module market is currently undergoing a comprehensive analysis, offering detailed insights into its dynamics within the industry. This sector has experienced significant growth as fingerprint recognition technology becomes increasingly integral to various applications, spanning security, authentication, and access control.

A key driver behind the expansion of the Fingerprint Identification Module market is the growing emphasis on enhancing security across industries. Fingerprint recognition serves as a reliable and secure biometric authentication method, replacing traditional access cards or passwords. This has led to widespread adoption in sectors such as finance, healthcare, government, and technology.

The proliferation of smartphones and other personal devices with fingerprint sensors has contributed to the increased demand for Fingerprint Identification Modules. These modules enable convenient and secure unlocking of devices, as well as secure access to sensitive applications and data. The consumer electronics industry, in particular, has witnessed a surge in the integration of fingerprint recognition technology.

Biometric authentication is gaining traction in the financial sector, and Fingerprint Identification Modules play a crucial role in this paradigm shift. Banking and financial institutions are deploying fingerprint recognition for secure access to accounts, ATMs, and digital banking services, offering customers a seamless yet robust authentication experience.

The integration of Fingerprint Identification Modules in physical access control systems is a prevalent trend, especially in corporate environments, government facilities, and critical infrastructure. Fingerprint recognition enhances security by ensuring that only authorized personnel can access restricted areas, reducing the risk of unauthorized entry.

The healthcare industry is leveraging Fingerprint Identification Modules to enhance patient identification and secure access to electronic health records. The use of fingerprints for patient verification helps eliminate errors associated with traditional identification methods and enhances the overall efficiency of healthcare processes.

Government applications, including national identity programs, border control, and law enforcement, are significant contributors to the Fingerprint Identification Module market. Fingerprint recognition provides a reliable means of identity verification, aiding in crime prevention, border security, and the issuance of secure identification documents.

Technological advancements in Fingerprint Identification Modules are shaping the market landscape. Capacitive and optical fingerprint sensors are becoming more sophisticated, offering higher resolution and accuracy. Additionally, the integration of 3D fingerprint recognition technology enhances security by capturing more detailed and unique aspects of an individual’s fingerprint.

Challenges related to spoofing and presentation attacks are driving innovation in Fingerprint Identification Modules. Vendors are developing solutions with anti-spoofing features, such as liveness detection and advanced sensor technologies, to mitigate the risk of unauthorized access through the use of fake fingerprints or replicas.

The integration of Fingerprint Identification Modules with Internet of Things (IoT) devices is an emerging trend. This includes applications in smart homes, connected cars, and industrial IoT, where fingerprint recognition adds an extra layer of security to access and control IoT-enabled devices.

Data privacy and security concerns are critical considerations in the Fingerprint Identification Module market. As biometric data is inherently sensitive, ensuring robust encryption, secure storage, and compliance with privacy regulations is essential to instill confidence among users and organizations adopting fingerprint recognition technology.

In conclusion, the Fingerprint Identification Module market is poised for continued growth, driven by the increasing emphasis on security and authentication across various industries. The ongoing trends of smartphone integration, biometric authentication in finance and healthcare, physical access control, government applications, technological advancements, anti-spoofing measures, IoT integration, and data privacy considerations underscore the dynamic nature of the Fingerprint Identification Module landscape. As organizations continue to prioritize secure and convenient authentication methods, Fingerprint Identification Modules are expected to play a central role in shaping the future of biometric recognition technologies.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By End-Use Industries :

Government & Law Enforcement

Consumer Electronics

Aviation

BFSI

Healthcare

Others

By Technology:

Optical Fingerprint Scanner

Capacitive-based Fingerprint Reader

Multispectral Imaging Sensor

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

