Asset performance management Market 2023 Size, Demand, Outlook, Trends, Revenue, Future Growth Opportunities till 2032

Asset performance management Market is valued approximately at USD 13.2 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Asset performance management (APM) systems are used to enhance the consistency and accessibility of physical assets while reducing risk and operating costs. Asset performance management usually comprises of condition monitoring, asset integrity management, predictive maintenance, reliability-centered maintenance, and often includes technologies such as visualization, asset health data collection, and analytics. Asset performance management (APM) is a proven methodology to lower unplanned downtime, reduce maintenance costs, and EH&S risks reduction as well. The market is witnessing significant growth as occupants of various industries, such as chemical, oil & gas, manufacturing, aviation among others, are opting for digital solutions to manage the performance of their assets as part of the efforts to decrease their operating expenses.

For instance, in July 2018, the Colombia Air Force (COLAF) signed agreement with GE aviation to provide digital asset performance management solution for their fleet of military aircrafts. Through this agreement, the Columbian air force aims to enhance its operational efficiency and fleet availability. Similarly, in 2017, MaxGrip and Shell announced renewal of agreement for asset performance and integrity management to manage the capital-intensive assets. The rapid industrial shift towards digitization of asset monitoring and maintenance activities coupled with the growing adoption of cloud-based asset performance management and increasing data security are key driving forces of the market growth. Furthermore, incorporation of Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Industry 4.0 provide new opportunities to improve overall business performance. However, relatively high cost of the asset performance management impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

ABB

Aspen Technology, Inc.

AVEVA Group plc

Bentley Systems, Inc., Inc.

DNV GL AS

General Electric

IBM Corporation

SAP ERPSAS Institute

Siemens AG

MARKET OVERVIEW

The Asset Performance Management (APM) market is presently undergoing a comprehensive analysis, providing detailed insights into its dynamics within various industries. This sector has witnessed substantial growth as organizations increasingly recognize the critical role of optimizing the performance and reliability of their assets to achieve operational excellence.

One of the primary drivers behind the expansion of the Asset Performance Management market is the growing complexity of industrial operations. Organizations in sectors such as manufacturing, energy, utilities, and transportation rely on a diverse range of assets. APM solutions address the need to monitor, analyze, and optimize the performance of these assets to ensure efficiency, reduce downtime, and enhance overall productivity.

Predictive maintenance is a key focus in the Asset Performance Management market. Organizations leverage advanced analytics, machine learning, and sensor data to predict when equipment is likely to fail. This proactive approach allows for timely maintenance, minimizing unplanned downtime, and optimizing maintenance costs.

The integration of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) technologies is a notable trend in the Asset Performance Management market. IIoT sensors and devices provide real-time data on asset conditions, enabling organizations to monitor performance parameters, detect anomalies, and make data-driven decisions to enhance asset reliability.

Energy and cost efficiency are critical considerations in the Asset Performance Management market. APM solutions help organizations optimize the energy consumption of their assets and identify opportunities for efficiency improvements. This is particularly relevant in industries where energy costs constitute a significant portion of operational expenses.

The Asset Performance Management market plays a pivotal role in supporting sustainability initiatives. By optimizing asset performance, organizations can reduce waste, energy consumption, and environmental impact. APM solutions contribute to the broader goal of creating more sustainable and environmentally responsible industrial operations.

Risk management is an integral aspect of Asset Performance Management. Organizations need to assess and mitigate risks associated with asset failures, safety issues, and regulatory compliance. APM solutions provide tools for risk analysis, enabling organizations to prioritize maintenance activities based on criticality and potential impact.

The adoption of cloud-based Asset Performance Management solutions is gaining traction. Cloud platforms offer scalability, accessibility, and collaboration capabilities that enhance the deployment and management of APM solutions. This shift to the cloud allows organizations to leverage advanced analytics and share insights across different departments and locations.

Integration with other enterprise systems is a key consideration in the Asset Performance Management market. APM solutions are often integrated with Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Maintenance Management Systems (MMS), and other operational systems to create a unified ecosystem for managing assets and associated processes.

Regulatory compliance is a significant driver in the Asset Performance Management market. Industries such as oil and gas, utilities, and healthcare must adhere to strict regulations. APM solutions help organizations ensure compliance by providing visibility into asset performance, maintenance history, and adherence to industry standards.

In conclusion, the Asset Performance Management market is poised for sustained growth, driven by the increasing recognition of the strategic importance of optimizing asset performance. The ongoing trends of predictive maintenance, IIoT integration, energy efficiency, sustainability, risk management, cloud adoption, system integration, and regulatory compliance underscore the dynamic nature of the Asset Performance Management landscape. As organizations continue to prioritize operational excellence and resilience, APM solutions are expected to play a central role in supporting the efficient and reliable performance of assets across diverse industries.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Deployment Mode:

On-Premises

Hosted

By Vertical:

Energy & Utilities

Oil & Gas

Manufacturing

Mining & Metal

Government & Public Sector

Transportation

Chemicals & Pharmaceutical

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

