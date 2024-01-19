Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Analysis and Business Outlook 2023 to 2032

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “ Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market ” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market is valued approximately at USD 18.53 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 63.3% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Augmented Reality overlays the digital or virtual content over the existing user’s environment offering immersive digital experience in real-time environment. Virtual reality on the other hand is a 3D environment generated by the computer which completely immerses end-users in an artificial world without seeing the real-world.

The AR applications are developed on special 3D programs enabling the developer to integrate contextual or digital content with the real world in real time. While the VR offers realistic user experience of artificial world in interactive simulated environment. The market growth is primarily driven by increasing penetration of smartphones & connected devices in multiple Device Type sectors and the soaring demand for AR and VR in the retail and e-commerce sectors and business enterprises. The growing use of these technologies in other sectors such as healthcare, education and Media & entertainment further fuels the market growth. Further, the upsurge in the Video gaming industry due to the integration of AR and VR devices which provides realistic feel to the gamers through 3D visualization and animation has led the adoption of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality across the forecast period. Also, augmented and virtual reality provides a cost-effective and efficient solution in training and skill development, as it replicates the actual scenarios by using technologies, is expected to fuel the demand for Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality.

The rise in investments through major market players for the development of AR and VR devices presents an opportunistic market. As per the Digi Capital AR/VR Analytics Platform, a total of USD 4.1 billion of investments by public and private sector were recorded in AR/VR sector in 2019, which was the third highest virtual reality and augmented reality investment for the year after 2017 and 2018.

Major market player included in this report are:

Sony Corporation (Japan)

Oculus VR (US)

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea)

HTC Corporation (Taiwan)

Google Inc. (US)

PTC Inc. (US)

Microsoft Corporation (US)

Wikitude (Austria)

DAQRI (US)

Zugara (US)

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Device Type:

AR Devices

VR Devices

By Component:

Hardware

Software

By Application:

Commercial

Consumer

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Enterprise

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

