Ukraine updates: Drone sparks fire at Russian oil depot

A blaze has been reported at a storage facility in Russia's Bryansk region after a Ukrainian drone was reportedly shot down.

Regional governor Alexander Bogomaz said that nobody was hurt in the fire.

Authorities in the region, which borders Ukraine, regularly report drone strikes.

Meanwhile, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has warned that the war between Russia and Ukraine could expand beyond the two neighbouring countries.

Here's a look at the latest developments in Russia's war on Ukraine on Friday, January 19:

Oil tanks at a storage facility in the town of Klintsy in Russia's Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, caught fire after the military shot down a Ukrainian drone attempting to attack targets in the town, regional governor Alexander Bogomaz said.

According to preliminary information, no one was injured in the incident, Bogomaz said, adding that the fire was being extinguished by firefighting teams.

"An airplane-like drone was brought down by the defense ministry using radio-electronic means. When the aerial was destroyed, its munitions were dropped on the territory of the Klintsy oil depot," Bogomaz wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Bogomaz also said a further two Ukrainian drones had been shot down over other parts of Bryansk by air defense units.

Earlier on Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry said it had detected a Ukrainian drone in the skies over the Bryansk region. Authorities in the region regularly report drone strikes from Ukraine.

German Defense Minister Pistorius warns Ukraine war could expand

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius warned that the war between Russia and Ukraine could expand beyond its current scale.

"We hear threats from the Kremlin almost every day — most recently again against our friends in the Baltic states," Pistorius told the Tagesspiegel newspaper.

With regard to the Bundeswehr, the minister emphasized: "We must quickly strengthen our defense capabilities in light of the urgency of the threat situation."

"We have to take into account that [Russian President] Vladimir Putin might even attack a NATO country one day," added Pistorius, who reached his one-year anniversary in the role on Friday.

The defense minister speculated that a war between Russia and NATO would not happen for another "five to eight years" from now.

But he said it was necessary to "shake up our society" to become "war-ready."

At the same time, Pistorius rejected calls for more German military aid for Ukraine, saying the Bundeswehr could not go "all in" and leave Germany "defenseless."

Ukraine's foreign minister expects first F-16 deployments in 2024

Ukraine's preparations for the deployment of F-16 fighter jets in 2024 are going according to plan, according to the country's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

"Pilots are preparing. Engineers are preparing. The infrastructure is being prepared," Kuleba said on Ukrainian television, adding that all the countries that had agreed to provide Ukraine with jets are fulfilling their obligations.

"I believe that this year we will achieve the first air victories of F-16s in Ukraine," the minister said. Kyiv's priority this year is to achieve air superiority over Russia, as victory in the war will depend on who controls the skies, Kuleba said.

The Netherlands and Denmark plan to hand over to Ukraine several dozen US F-16 fighter jets. Even more countries, including the US, are involved in training Ukrainian pilots.

According to media reports, the Danish military expects to deliver the first aircraft to Ukraine in the second quarter of 2024.

dh/ab (Reuters, AFP, dpa, AP)