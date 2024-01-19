SDN Orchestration Market Research Report 2023 – Focus on United States, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, United Kingdom, and Japan

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “ SDN Orchestration Market” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

SDN Orchestration Market is valued approximately USD 170 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 70% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Software defined networking (SDN) orchestration is the process of programming the behavior of network automatically, which enables the network to coordinate smoothly with software and hardware elements in order to support applications and services through spectrum allocated. Network virtualization is an application of SDN that offers a prominent opportunity for hyperscale data centers. Further, as per the source, SDN is a promising approach to offer Network as a service (NaaS) that enables flexible service models and virtual network operators, enterprises with the ability to control Data Centers and their traffic. SDN have the ability to provide network virtualization and automated configuration across the entire network fabric that assist in enabling rapid deployment of new services and end systems with the minimizing of operating cost. Increasing demand for cloud services, server virtualization and data center consolidation is one of the major factors which contribute to the growth of global SDN orchestration market during forecast period.

SDN provide flexible way for controlling the network and thus it (SDN) work like a virtualized version of compute and storage. For instance, as per the United States Government Accountability Office, report 2017, agencies had reported closing of 3,125 of the 10,584 total data centers as of November 2015. Data center consolidation enables operating expenditure optimization by optimal usage of database resources and SDN has the potential to revolutionize legacy data centers by providing a flexible way to control the network. Further, advanced service offerings from telecom operatives is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, High concerns regarding security in SDN orchestration impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

Juniper Networks

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Ciena Corporation

Nokia

Anuta Networks

Qualisystems

Huawei

Cisco Systems

Netcracker

Cenx

MARKET OVERVIEW

The SDN Orchestration Market is presently undergoing a thorough analysis, providing an in-depth understanding of its dynamics within the information technology and networking industries. This sector has experienced substantial growth as Software-Defined Networking (SDN) continues to revolutionize network management, and orchestration emerges as a critical component for optimizing and automating SDN deployments.

A key driver behind the expansion of the SDN Orchestration Market is the increasing adoption of SDN architectures by enterprises and service providers. SDN fundamentally transforms network infrastructure by decoupling the control plane from the data plane, enabling centralized network management, programmability, and dynamic resource allocation. SDN orchestration complements this paradigm by automating the configuration and coordination of network resources.

Telecommunications service providers are significant contributors to the demand for SDN orchestration solutions. As these providers transition to next-generation networks, SDN orchestration plays a pivotal role in simplifying network management, accelerating service deployment, and improving overall operational efficiency. Orchestration enables service providers to deliver dynamic and on-demand network services to meet the evolving needs of their customers.

Enterprises are increasingly recognizing the benefits of SDN orchestration in enhancing the agility and flexibility of their networks. SDN orchestration platforms enable organizations to automate the provisioning and management of network resources, streamline workflows, and respond more rapidly to changing business requirements. This is particularly valuable in environments where scalability, efficiency, and adaptability are critical.

Multi-cloud and hybrid cloud environments further drive the need for SDN orchestration. As organizations embrace diverse cloud services and infrastructure, SDN orchestration provides a unified and automated approach to manage networking across on-premises data centers and various cloud platforms. This flexibility supports seamless workload mobility and optimizes connectivity in distributed computing environments.

The evolution of SDN orchestration extends beyond traditional networking to embrace the management of virtualized network functions (VNFs) in Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) architectures. SDN orchestration platforms facilitate the efficient deployment, scaling, and lifecycle management of VNFs, enhancing the overall agility of network services in NFV environments.

Automation and intent-based networking are integral aspects of SDN orchestration. By defining network policies and objectives through high-level abstractions, organizations can leverage SDN orchestration to automate complex tasks, reduce manual intervention, and ensure that network behavior aligns with desired outcomes. Intent-based networking through orchestration enhances network programmability and responsiveness.

Security and compliance are crucial considerations in the SDN Orchestration Market. Orchestration platforms must incorporate robust security measures to safeguard network configurations, ensure data integrity, and mitigate potential vulnerabilities. Compliance with industry regulations and standards is essential, particularly in sectors such as finance, healthcare, and government.

Interoperability and standardization efforts play a key role in the success of SDN orchestration solutions. Industry consortia and standardization bodies work towards defining common interfaces and protocols, promoting interoperability between diverse SDN components and orchestration platforms. This collaborative approach fosters a vendor-agnostic ecosystem, allowing organizations to choose and integrate best-of-breed solutions.

The competitive landscape of the SDN Orchestration Market involves a diverse set of vendors, including SDN solution providers, network equipment manufacturers, and cloud service providers. Continuous innovation, support for emerging technologies, scalability, security features, and integration capabilities are key factors that differentiate SDN orchestration solutions in the market.

In conclusion, the SDN Orchestration Market is poised for sustained growth, driven by the increasing adoption of SDN, the expansion of cloud computing, the evolution of multi-cloud environments, the demand for automation and agility, and the ongoing efforts towards standardization. The continuous trends of telecommunications adoption, enterprise integration, cloud orchestration, NFV support, intent-based networking, security considerations, and industry collaboration underscore the dynamic and transformative nature of SDN orchestration in reshaping network management and infrastructure.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Solutions

Services

By Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMES)

By End User:

Cloud Service Providers

Telecom Service Providers

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Introduction Methodology Market Overview Market Analysis Market Size and Forecast Market Trends Market Dynamics Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Competitive Scenario Key Players Regional Analysis Regional Market Overview Market Size and Forecast by Region Product/Service Analysis Product/Service Overview Market Size and Forecast by Product/Service End-User Analysis End-User Overview Market Size and Forecast by End-User Industry Structure Key Findings and Recommendations Conclusion

