Computer-aided Dispatch Market Overview with Future Growth and Forecast to 2023-2032

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “ Computer-aided Dispatch Market ” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

Computer-aided Dispatch Market is valued approximately at USD 1.41 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.98% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Computer-Aided Dispatch is an advanced procedure for dispatching taxicabs, couriers, mass transit vehicles, field service technicians with the use of the computer, the software is also used to send messages to the dispatchee via mobile data terminal and to store and retrieve data. CAD typically consists of a suite of software packages used to initiate public safety calls for service, dispatch, and maintain the status of responding resources in the field. It is generally used by emergency communications dispatchers, call-takers, and 911 operators in centralized, public-safety call centers, as well as by field personnel utilizing mobile data terminals (MDTs) or mobile data computers (MDCs).

Hence, the rising national public safety initiatives and modernized policies and regulations towards adopting these solutions drives the market for CAD during the forecast period. Moreover, the rise in criminal activities and natural disasters demands efficient public safety and dispatch solutions. As the criminal activities increase the public in the targeted area needs to be evacuated, alerted and aided instantly which is possible through the CAD systems. As per Our world in Data organization, an average of 60 thousand people is killed in natural disasters per year globally resulting in 0.1% of the total deaths across the globe over the past decade. Also, the Federal Bureau of Investigation in 2018 reported about 1.2 million violent crimes.

Moreover, with the rising technology use of connected devices has increased tremendously which aids the CAD market as the users already have a smartphone which can receive messages and track location of the dispatched vehicle. However, Budget constraints and evolving equipment cycle impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026. Although, the rising demand for Surveillance and authentication systems coupled with technological advancements in communication and infrastructure for public safety offers wide opportunity for the market growth.

Major market player included in this report are:

Southern Software, Inc.

IMPACT

Spillman Technologies, Inc.

Hexagon Safety & Infrastructure

TriTech Software Systems

DoubleMap LLC

Traumasoft

Priority Dispatch Corp.

FDM Software (Aptean)

Tyler Technologies, Inc.

MARKET OVERVIEW

The Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) market is currently undergoing an in-depth analysis, providing comprehensive insights into its dynamics within the industry. This sector has experienced substantial growth as public safety organizations and emergency services increasingly adopt advanced technologies to enhance their dispatch and response capabilities.

A primary driver behind the expansion of the CAD market is the critical role it plays in improving emergency response times. CAD systems enable efficient coordination and communication among dispatchers, first responders, and other stakeholders, ensuring a swift and organized response to incidents and emergencies.

The demand for integrated and interoperable solutions is a key trend in the CAD market. Public safety agencies seek CAD systems that seamlessly integrate with other technologies, such as Geographic Information System (GIS), Emergency Medical Services (EMS), and law enforcement databases, creating a unified platform for comprehensive incident management.

The transition to Next-Generation 911 (NG911) is influencing the CAD market. NG911 systems leverage advanced communication technologies, including multimedia data and real-time information sharing, to enhance emergency response capabilities. The CAD market is evolving to support these advanced features and align with the changing landscape of emergency communication.

Cloud-based CAD solutions are gaining prominence, offering scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. Cloud deployment allows public safety organizations to access CAD functionalities without significant upfront investments in hardware, facilitating easier upgrades and ensuring the adaptability of CAD systems to evolving requirements.

Mobile applications are playing a pivotal role in shaping the CAD market. The integration of CAD functionalities into mobile devices empowers field personnel with real-time information, location-based services, and two-way communication, fostering enhanced situational awareness and responsiveness.

Data analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are emerging as valuable components of CAD systems. These technologies enable predictive analysis, resource optimization, and pattern recognition, empowering public safety agencies to make informed decisions and allocate resources more effectively during emergencies.

Interagency collaboration is a key focus in the CAD market. Public safety agencies recognize the importance of seamless communication and information sharing among different entities involved in emergency response, such as police, fire, and medical services. CAD systems facilitate this collaboration, leading to more coordinated and efficient responses.

Cybersecurity is a critical consideration in the CAD market. As CAD systems process sensitive and confidential information, ensuring the security and integrity of data is paramount. Vendors are investing in robust cybersecurity measures to protect against potential threats and safeguard the reliability of CAD systems.

User-friendly interfaces and intuitive designs are essential features in the CAD market. Dispatchers and first responders require easy-to-use systems that facilitate quick decision-making during high-pressure situations. CAD vendors are focusing on user experience to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of emergency response workflows.

In conclusion, the CAD market is poised for continued growth, driven by the imperative need for improved emergency response capabilities and the integration of advanced technologies. The ongoing trends of integration, cloud adoption, mobile applications, data analytics, and cybersecurity underscore the dynamic nature of the CAD landscape. As public safety organizations continue to prioritize efficiency and responsiveness, the CAD market is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of emergency dispatch and management.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Cloud

On-Premises

By Application:

Transportation

Government

Utilities

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Introduction Methodology Market Overview Market Analysis Market Size and Forecast Market Trends Market Dynamics Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Competitive Scenario Key Players Regional Analysis Regional Market Overview Market Size and Forecast by Region Product/Service Analysis Product/Service Overview Market Size and Forecast by Product/Service End-User Analysis End-User Overview Market Size and Forecast by End-User Industry Structure Key Findings and Recommendations Conclusion

