Data Center Rack Market – Global Rise in the Consumption of Bakery Products and Confectionery to Fuel the Demand

Data Center Rack Market is valued approximately at USD 4.6 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.9% over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Data Center Rack Market is valued approximately at USD 4.6 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.9% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Data center rack provides equipment placement and orchestration within a data center facility. Data Center Rack are composed of physical steel and electronic framework, that provides house to servers, cables, networking devices and data center computing equipment among others. The increasing deployment in colocation facilities and increasing server density as well as manufacturers emphasize on making continuous improvements in their offerings by adding significant number of features are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period.

For instance: as per company’s news release on 20th March 2020, Schneider Electric launched Uniflair Rack Mounted Cooling 3.5kW, its first rack mounted data centre cooling solutions designed for micro data centres and edge computing where space can be at a premium. However, emergence of Human-computer interaction (HCI) is the major factor restraining the growth of global Data Center Rack market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Data Center Rack Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of a large number of data center facilities and availability of advanced infrastructure in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

Schneider Electric SE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

IBM

Eaton Corporation Inc.

Rittal

Dell

Fujitsu Ltd.

Vertiv

AGC Networks

Legrand S.A.

MARKET OVERVIEW

The Data Center Rack market is presently undergoing a comprehensive analysis, providing detailed insights into its dynamics within the industry. This sector has witnessed significant growth as the demand for efficient and scalable data storage solutions continues to surge in tandem with the expanding digital landscape.

One of the primary drivers behind the expansion of the Data Center Rack market is the increasing need for optimized space utilization within data centers. Data center racks provide a structured framework for organizing and housing IT equipment, allowing for better space management and maximizing the use of available square footage.

The rising trend of data center consolidation and construction has significantly contributed to the growth of the Data Center Rack market. As organizations seek to centralize their computing resources and enhance overall operational efficiency, the demand for racks that can accommodate a multitude of servers and equipment has seen a notable upswing.

Scalability is a key consideration in the Data Center Rack market, as businesses aim to future-proof their data storage infrastructure. The modular design of racks allows for easy expansion and reconfiguration, ensuring that data centers can adapt to evolving storage requirements without the need for extensive overhauls.

The technological advancements in server and networking equipment are influencing the design and features of Data Center Racks. Modern racks are engineered to accommodate high-density servers, improved cable management systems, and enhanced airflow, addressing the evolving needs of data centers in terms of performance and energy efficiency.

Energy efficiency is a growing focus in the Data Center Rack market, driven by the industry’s commitment to sustainability. Rack manufacturers are incorporating design elements that promote better airflow, cooling efficiency, and power distribution, aligning with the broader goal of reducing the environmental impact of data center operations.

The increasing prevalence of edge computing and distributed data centers is impacting the Data Center Rack market. Edge deployments require compact and ruggedized racks capable of withstanding diverse environmental conditions, catering to the demand for computing resources closer to the point of data generation.

Customization and flexibility are emerging as significant trends in the Data Center Rack market. Rack manufacturers are offering configurable options to meet the specific needs of diverse industries and applications, allowing businesses to tailor their data storage solutions to unique requirements.

The adoption of 5G technology is influencing the Data Center Rack market, particularly with the increased demand for edge data centers to support low-latency applications. Racks designed for edge deployments are characterized by their compact form factor, robustness, and efficient cable management capabilities.

Security considerations are paramount in the Data Center Rack market, as racks house critical IT infrastructure and sensitive data. Manufacturers are integrating security features, such as locking mechanisms, biometric access controls, and surveillance options, to enhance the overall security posture of data center environments.

In conclusion, the Data Center Rack market is poised for sustained growth, fueled by the continuous evolution of data storage requirements and the ongoing advancements in data center technologies. The trends of space optimization, scalability, energy efficiency, customization, and security underscore the dynamic nature of the Data Center Rack landscape. As the digital infrastructure continues to expand, Data Center Racks are expected to play a pivotal role in supporting the efficient and secure storage of data across various industries.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Rack Units:

Small

Medium

Large

By End-User Industry:

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

Retail

Other End-user Industries

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Introduction Methodology Market Overview Market Analysis Market Size and Forecast Market Trends Market Dynamics Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Competitive Scenario Key Players Regional Analysis Regional Market Overview Market Size and Forecast by Region Product/Service Analysis Product/Service Overview Market Size and Forecast by Product/Service End-User Analysis End-User Overview Market Size and Forecast by End-User Industry Structure Key Findings and Recommendations Conclusion

