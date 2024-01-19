China gives visa waiver to visitors from 11 countries

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Within the past six months, China has given visa waivers to visitors from 11 Asian and European nations in efforts to strengthen ties with neutral countries, reports said Friday (Jan. 19).

Disputes with major powers led Beijing to seek out nations that could act as bridges, according to experts. The policy explained why China recently issued visa waivers to citizens of Switzerland and the Irish Republic.

Since mid-2023, the visa changes have also benefited visitors from Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Brunei, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands, per CNA. Thailand first issued a temporary unilateral visa waiver to attract more Chinese tourists, but on Jan. 2, it said the measure would become bilateral and permanent from March. Singapore was reportedly still talking to Beijing to allow Chinese nationals to stay for 30 days without the need to apply for a visa.

The Hong Kong China News Agency quoted international affairs expert Wang Yiwei (王義桅) as saying that the waivers for Switzerland and Ireland were more than just a token of goodwill. The two countries are important international financial and business centers, while China’s presence in Ireland could form an alternative as the European Parliament is reluctant to approve an investment accord with Beijing, Wang said.