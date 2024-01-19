Alexa
Taiwanese athletes win medals at World Deaf Youth Games

Hsiao An-yu wins first gold medal for Taiwan team in badminton

By Michael Nakhiengchanh, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/19 17:24
Taiwanese badminton player Hsiao An-yu. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese team competing in the ongoing World Deaf Youth Games won several medals this week.

Taiwan sent 16 athletes and seven coaches to participate in track and field, swimming, badminton, and 3x3 basketball, per CNA. The delegation also included doctors, sports protection personnel, and sign language interpreters.

The event kicked off on Sunday (Jan. 14) in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

On Wednesday (Jan. 17), Wei Yu-tse (危宇澤), a young track and field player from Chengde High School, ran a career-best 11.07 seconds in the men’s 100-meter dash, winning silver. Chen Yun-hsuan (陳昀暄) and Lee Yi-ling both won bronze in the women’s 100-meter and 200-meter in swimming.

On Thursday (Jan. 18), rising star Hsiao An-yu (蕭安宇) won gold in mixed doubles badminton with her partner Lin Chia-hsun (林佳勳). In women’s singles, Hsiao yet again won another gold medal. Lin, in men's singles, won silver.

The only female athlete on the track and field team, Chen Yun-hsun (陳昀暄), won a silver medal in the 200-meter dash. Liu Tsung-han (劉宗翰) took silver in the men’s 50-meter breaststroke and Lee Yi-ling (李翊菱) won bronze in the women’s 50-meter butterfly.

The Taiwanese delegation has thus far won two gold, four silver, and three bronze medals. With three days left, the competition will conclude on Monday (Jan. 22).
World Deaf Youth Games
Taiwan team
Taiwan
Brazil
Athletics

