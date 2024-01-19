Taiwanese man suspected of stabbing ex-wife to death in McDonald's parking lot

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man is suspected of fatally stabbing his ex-wife in a car parked in a McDonald's parking lot in Taichung City on Friday (Jan. 19).

A member of the public noticed that a white Mercedes-Benz had been parked for an extended period at the McDonald's on Wuquan West Road in Taichung City's Nantun District, reported Liberty Times. When police arrived, they found a man and a woman who were bleeding, the woman was deceased, but the man was still alive with a knife wound to his neck.

The Fourth Precinct of the Taichung City Police Bureau said the two were a couple who had just signed a divorce agreement. The 67-year-old man was surnamed Chi (戚), while the 58-year-old woman was surnamed Chen (陳).

The police added Chi had a record of domestic violence, and Chen had appeared in family court on Thursday (Jan. 18). On Friday morning, the couple was spotted driving to the McDonald's parking lot.

Around lunchtime, an employee of the fast food restaurant noticed the car had not yet left and called the police. After reviewing surveillance camera footage, there were no signs of a third party entering the car a the time of the incident.

Police have cordoned off the scene and are conducting an investigation.