Egypt Food Colorants Market 2024 Projected to Generate Record-Breaking Revenue Growth Until 2032

Market Projection:

The Egyptian food colorants market is expected to experience a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.09% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025.

Key Features:

The shifting preference toward colored products driven by flavor perception is likely to propel the growth of the food colorants industry. Increased use of consumable varieties to enhance the visual appeal and texture of products is a key factor boosting market penetration.

Additionally, the high availability of food and beverage products in Egypt may expand the application scope of food colorants.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Scope in the Food and Beverage Industry: With a population exceeding 90 million people, Egypt presents a lucrative long-term potential in the food colorants market.

Egyptians allocate approximately 37% of their income to food, beverages, and tobacco, and food consumption is consistently rising at a growth rate of over 10% per year.

Egypt’s growing market for food colors during the forecast period aims to provide consumers and tourists with high-quality food and beverages. Decisive Shift Toward Natural Ingredients: Responding to rising sanitation concerns and food processing regulations by the National Food Safety Authority (NFSA) since January 2017, the industry is moving towards clean labels.

A significant challenge faced by the sector is the increasing awareness of the adverse effects of synthetic colors, leading to a demand for natural colors despite their higher costs.

The increasing disposable income and evolving lifestyles in the country are boosting the demand for processed foods, and adherence to stringent food standards is compelling manufacturers to explore alternatives such as innovations in natural colorants.

Competitive Landscape:

The Egyptian food colorants market is competitive, with major companies offering a range of both natural and synthetic colors in Egypt, including BASF SE, Chr. Hansen Holding AS, and Sensient Technologies Corporation. Egypt is also importing colorants from various countries, with India being a prominent source. Some of the Indian companies importing their range of food colors to the country include JJT Group (Roha) and Mahickra Chemicals Limited.

