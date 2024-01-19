Europe Feed Probiotics Market 2024 Anticipated Revenue Growth and Expected to Exceed Expectations

Report Ocean recently published a thorough analysis of the Europe Feed Probiotics Market research report. The study evaluates factors, including COVID-19 impact, size, growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. Additionally, it forecasts regional market growth and charts the market’s evolution over time. [Ask for Free Sample Report]

Key Companies Covered in the Europe Feed Probiotics Market Research are Life Product Inc, Nutravet, Dupont de Nemours, DSM, Lallemand Inc and among other key market players.

Market Projection:

The European feed probiotics market is poised to grow at a robust CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025. The primary drivers behind this growth include increasing consumer awareness of scientific animal nutrition, a surge in industrialized livestock production, and a rising demand for animal-based protein sources.

Key Drivers:

Consumer Awareness and Industrialized Livestock Production: The heightened consumer awareness regarding scientific animal nutrition is a major catalyst for the growth of the probiotics market in the region.

The expansion of industrialized livestock production and the growing demand for animal-based protein sources contribute significantly to the overall market growth. Rising Demand for Meat Production: A substantial increase in the population and a shift in consumer preferences towards better and protein-rich diets have spurred meat production in Europe.

Poultry meat consumption has shown a steady annual increase, with per capita consumption rising from 27.8 Kg in 2018 to 28.3 Kg in 2019.

Market Trends:

Commercial-Scale Meat Production:

The growth in population and a shift towards protein-rich diets have led to increased meat production in Europe.

Countries like Russia, Germany, and Spain have experienced a rise in meat production, with Russia being the largest feed producer in the region.

Dominance of Russia in the Market:

Russia stands out as a dominant force in the European feed probiotics market, leading in poultry meat consumption.

With 571 feed plants, Russia holds the top position in feed production in the region, producing 40.5 million tons of feed in 2019.

Government Initiatives in Russia:

The Russian government has committed significant investments, allocating USD 180 million annually for Research and Development projects in the livestock industry.

The government aims to increase the feed conversion ratio from 10% to 12% by 2025, providing impetus to the feed market.

Competitive Landscape:

The Europe feed probiotics market is characterized by a concentrated landscape, with five major players dominating the industry.

Key players such as Life Product Inc, Nutravet, Dupont de Nemours, DSM, and Lallemand Inc are recognized for their focus on Research and Development, diverse product portfolios, expansive geographical presence, and strategic acquisition initiatives.

