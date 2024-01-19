China Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market 2024 Forecasts Unprecedented Revenue Growth Over the Next Decade

Report Ocean recently published a thorough analysis of the China Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market research report. The study evaluates factors, including COVID-19 impact, size, growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. Additionally, it forecasts regional market growth and charts the market’s evolution over time. [Ask for Free Sample Report]

Key Companies Covered in the China Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Research are Trina Solar Limited, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd, Wuxi Suntech Solar Power Co., Ltd., China Sunergy Co., Ltd., JA Solar Holdings Co. Ltd. and among other key market players.

Market Growth Projection:

The Chinese solar photovoltaic (PV) market is anticipated to experience a substantial CAGR of over 19.5% during the forecast period. Key drivers propelling this growth include the increasing demand for renewable energy, a commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and the declining costs of solar PV systems. China’s solar module production costs are 8-10% lower than those in other countries, contributing to the market’s expansion. Effective energy-efficiency regulations further stimulate the adoption of solar power, aiding in meeting rising energy demands and facilitating the transition away from fossil fuels. Despite these positive trends, the market faces challenges in areas prone to snowfall and heavy rainfall.

Key Highlights:

The ground-mounted segment is anticipated to dominate the market, driven by technological advancements, cost reductions, and increased supply of solar panels in China.

Solar Photovoltaic (PV) is expected to witness significant growth in the market during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends:

Dominance of Ground-Mounted Installations:

China boasts extensive solar energy potential, with the highest total installed capacity globally, reaching 205,493 MW in 2019.

The market share of ground-mounted solar PVs, especially for commercial and industrial purposes, is expected to rise due to falling PV costs, favorable government policies, and widespread adoption in these sectors.

Ground-mounted solar for commercial projects proves cost-effective, benefiting from economies of scale, installation numbers, and operational efficiencies.

Significant Growth in Solar Photovoltaic (PV):

In 2019, China’s solar PV industry achieved a milestone, surpassing 200 GW of installed capacity and closing the year at approximately 204.8 GW.

China hosts several large solar farms, including the massive 850 MW Longyangxia Dam facility and the world’s largest solar plant in the Tengger Desert with a capacity exceeding 1,500 MW.

China added 44.26 GW of solar PV in 2018, marking a 34% increase in total installed capacity.

The government’s initiatives, such as providing subsidized solar chargers and incentives for solar installations in rural areas, are expected to drive PV installation growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The Chinese solar photovoltaic market is characterized by a competitive landscape. Key players in the market include Trina Solar Limited, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd, Wuxi Suntech Solar Power Co., Ltd., China Sunergy Co., Ltd., and JA Solar Holdings Co. Ltd.

