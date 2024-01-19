Egypt Freight and Logistics Market Projected Revenue Growth and Indicates Promising Future Prospects till 2032

Report Ocean recently published a thorough analysis of the Egypt Freight and Logistics Market research report. The study evaluates factors, including COVID-19 impact, size, growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. Additionally, it forecasts regional market growth and charts the market’s evolution over time. [Ask for Free Sample Report]

Key Companies Covered in the Egypt Freight and Logistics Market Research are DHL, Kuehne Nagel, Ceva Logistics, DB Schenker, Al-Nasr Service and Maintenance Co. (Sovereign Service), Global Cargo Group, LATT Trading and Shipping SAE and among other key market players.

Market Growth Projection:

The Egyptian integrated logistics market is anticipated to surpass USD 50 billion by 2024, driven by the country’s emergence as a major trading nation, creating numerous opportunities for logistics service providers. Egypt, while facing challenges like a decline in tracking capabilities, aims to become a production and distribution hub serving Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The government’s commitment to economic development, outlined in Egypt Vision 2030, emphasizes the improvement of the transportation infrastructure, fostering demand for enterprise and contract logistics.

Key Highlights:

Egypt is expected to experience the highest growth in the Levant and North Africa region, with a projected growth rate increasing from 4.2% in 2017 to around 5.0% by 2019 and 5.5% by 2021 (Moody’s).

The construction sector, a significant contributor to the domestic economy and the freight and logistics industry, demonstrated substantial growth, with a 10.3% increase in 2016 and a sustained trend in 2017.

Key Market Trends:

Sea Transportation to Expand:

Egypt, strategically positioned with access to the Mediterranean Sea and the Red Sea, boasts a thriving maritime sector, contributing nearly 90% of the country’s international trade volume.

The ‘Vision 2030’ plan aims to enhance port handling capacity to 370 million metric tons by 2030, up from 120 million metric tons. Key developments include the expansion of port terminals by the Red Sea Ports Authority and the Port Said development project.

The Suez Canal, connecting the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea, handles over 10% of global trade volume, providing a significant revenue source. The Suez Canal Zone is anticipated to attract around USD 30 billion in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

Construction Industry Growth as a Driving Factor:

In the 2016-17 period, construction accounted for the highest share of investments in the country, representing 18.5% of the EGP 391.7 billion (USD 25.8 billion) invested.

With a population exceeding 100 million and urban areas experiencing strain, there is a substantial demand for continued construction expenditure. Metropolitan areas are growing, and the government’s plans for new cities are likely to further boost urbanization.

The robust growth in the construction industry serves as a significant driver for the freight and logistics sector in Egypt.

Competitive Landscape:

The Egyptian freight and logistics market is characterized by a fragmented landscape, featuring major international players and a large number of local participants. Some of the companies profiled in the report include DHL, Kuehne Nagel, Ceva Logistics, DB Schenker, Al-Nasr Service and Maintenance Co. (Sovereign Service), Global Cargo Group, and LATT Trading and Shipping SAE, among others.

