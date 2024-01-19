Europe Enterprise Firewall Market Revenue Projections 2024 Indicate Strong Growth in the Coming Decade

Report Ocean recently published a thorough analysis of the Europe Enterprise Firewall Market research report. The study evaluates factors, including COVID-19 impact, size, growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. Additionally, it forecasts regional market growth and charts the market’s evolution over time. [Ask for Free Sample Report]

Key Companies Covered in the Europe Enterprise Firewall Market Research are Cisco Systems, Dell Inc., Palo Alto Networks and among other key market players.

Market Projection:

The Europe Enterprise Firewall Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026. Traditional enterprise firewalls have faced challenges in the current market scenario, where conventional systems struggle to cope with the elevated level of threats posed by modern hacking techniques.

Key Features:

Enterprise firewalls serve as the cornerstone of network security, examining the flow of inbound and outbound data packets within an enterprise network to identify any malicious activity.

The advent of cloud technology has led to the deployment of firewalls that offer a bundled solution ensuring firewall availability on any device, addressing any traffic obligation, and enforcing consistent policies across the organization.

Rapid adoption of web applications, increased uptake of cloud technologies, and growing demand for security services to mitigate the risk of cyberattacks are driving the growth of the enterprise firewall market in Europe. The implementation of network security firewalls is growing across various end-use enterprises to protect data and information from security breaches and cyber threats.

Key Market Trends:

Cloud Services Exhibit High Growth Rate: Enhanced adoption of Industry 4.0 has propelled the growth of cloud services, with cloud-based firewalls and firewall-as-a-service gaining prominence. Cloud computing, offering a flexible environment, efficient data distribution, and data storage, has become increasingly popular. Despite security concerns, the rising demand for network security, especially in manufacturing, is expected to drive the enterprise firewall market’s growth. IoT applications are anticipated to drive significant demand for enterprise firewall systems.

Economic Services Industry as a Growth Driver:

The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector, being critical infrastructure, faces numerous data breaches and cyberattacks due to its extensive customer base and the financial information at stake. The sector’s move towards digitization and initiatives like digital wallets has led to the adoption of cloud-based platforms and secure channels for third-party payments. With the trend of online banking and digital transactions, the BFSI industry has become an attractive target for phishing activities and network-based cyberattacks. Initiatives by major players in the industry to enhance digital protection services further contribute to the growth of cloud services.

Competitive Landscape:

The Europe enterprise firewall market is highly competitive, featuring several global and local players. Key participants include Cisco Systems, Dell Inc., Palo Alto Networks, among others.

In May 2020, Fortinet introduced the FortiGate 4200F, the world’s most powerful hyperscale enterprise network firewall. Equipped with a seventh-generation network processor for enhanced scalability and performance, FortiGate 4200F plays a crucial role in Fortinet’s Security Fabric, providing an innovative, security-driven networking approach that seamlessly integrates networking with security.

