GCC Compost Market 2024 Projected to Experience Unprecedented Revenue Growth Until 2032

Key Companies Covered in the GCC Compost Market Research are Qatar Fertilizer Company, Saudi Arabian Fertilizer Company, Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company, Fertil, Emirates Bio Fertilizer Factory and among other key market players.

Market Size and Growth:

The GCC Compost Market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period (2020-2025). The increasing demand for food grains and growing awareness among farming communities about the use of fertilizers to enhance productivity are significant factors propelling the compost market in the GCC region. Moreover, rising global demand for fertilizers is driving production in these countries, with Saudi Arabia contributing 49% to the total fertilizer production of GCC nations in 2019.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Food Grains: Factors such as the rising demand for food grains and the increasing awareness among farming communities about the benefits of fertilizers in boosting productivity are favoring the growth of the compost market.

The high population density leading to food scarcity is a key driver for the market. Additionally, substantial fertilizer demand from countries like India and Brazil is stimulating the fertilizer industry’s growth in the GCC region. Growing Export Opportunity: A significant portion of the fertilizers produced in the region is exported to various countries. In 2016, around 24 million tons of fertilizers were exported. Major importing countries include India, the US, Brazil, and Thailand, collectively accounting for 70% of total fertilizer exports from the GCC nations.

Fertilizer exports from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries reached 20.4 million tons in 2017. India, Brazil, and the US are key contributors to the high fertilizer demand, fostering the growth of the fertilizer industry in the GCC region. Asia constitutes the largest share of total exports in 2017, followed by South America, North America, and Africa.

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the prominent players in the compost market include Qatar Fertilizer Company, Saudi Arabian Fertilizer Company, Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company, Fertil, and Emirates Bio Fertilizer Factory. In February 2017, the Japanese company JGC Gulf International signed an agreement with Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company to develop urea-formaldehyde worth USD 8.8 million, reflecting strategic partnerships and investments in the industry.

