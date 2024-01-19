Fans of Taiwan pop star Jay Chou sue airline after missing concert

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Fans of Taiwan pop star Jay Chou (周杰倫) are suing a low-cost airline after a seven-hour flight delay caused them to miss his Paris concert, reports said Friday (Jan. 19).

The flight from Madrid was carrying 145 fans hoping to attend the Paris leg of the singer’s Carnival World Tour on Jan. 13. However, Netherlands-based airline Transavia repeatedly postponed the flight due to technical problems, the Liberty Times reported.

The plane had been scheduled to take off at 12:30 p.m., but did not take off until 7:45 p.m., causing the fans to miss the whole concert. As a result, some of the passengers decided to sue the airline.

Travelers even had to call in the police because airline staff refused to supply them with the necessary forms, according to the report. Some fans said their losses totaled 500 Euro (NT$17,000), including the airline fare, the ticket for the concert, and the cost of accommodation in Paris.