TSMC's 2nd Arizona fab production postponed to 2027 or 2028

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) said Friday (Jan. 19) that its second plant under construction in north Phoenix faces a postponement, hampering the Biden administration's plan to boost key component production in the U.S., Bloomberg reported.

TSMC executives said that operations at the facility are now projected to commence between 2027 and 2028, a setback from the initial target of 2026.

During a company earnings meeting in Taipei on Thursday (Jan. 17), Chair Mark Liu (劉德音) said the firm's overseas expansions are "based on customer needs and the necessary level of government subsidy or support," according to Motley Fool.

"In today's fractured globalization environment, our strategy is to expand our global manufacturing footprint to increase customer trust, expand future growth potential, and attract more global talent," Liu said.

TSMC had previously announced the production of 3-nanometer chips at the second fab. When asked for confirmation, Liu said the fab's process technology is still under discussion and it will depend on how big of incentives the U.S. government provides.

Liu highlighted the company's "close and constant communication" with the U.S. government regarding incentive measures and tax credits.

Following a dispute over TSMC's plan to bring in workers from Taiwan to expedite construction on the first fab, Liu said the firm is working "closely and developing strong relationships with our local union and trade partners in Arizona." This includes a recently inked deal with the Arizona Building and Construction Trades Council outlining future cooperation.

Despite more than a year passing since Biden signed the Chips and Science Act into law, the U.S. government has not allocated funds to major chip giants like TSMC or Intel.

Meanwhile, following the Arizona project announcement in 2020, TSMC declared plans in 2021 to build a smaller facility in Japan. This Japanese facility has received funding from the Japanese government and is reportedly slated to commence production later this year, according to Nikkei Asia.