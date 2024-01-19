Alexa
Serviceman drowns at Taiwan naval base in Yilan

Authorities suspect sailor drowned during unauthorized solo dive

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/19 14:48
Suao naval base pictured on far side of the Suao Harbor in Yilan County. 

Suao naval base pictured on far side of the Suao Harbor in Yilan County.  (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A navy serviceman of the 168th Fleet was found unresponsive in the harbor of the Suao Naval Base in Taiwan’s Yilan County on Friday (Jan. 19).

The petty officer surnamed Chen (陳), who was found wearing diving equipment, is suspected of drowning while diving alone in the early morning, reported UDN. Chen's work detail at the naval base did not involve any diving activity, and he had not been issued or instructed to use the equipment.

Chen was found in the harbor near the base’s helicopter landing and service area by other servicemen patrolling the base. He was rushed to a hospital for emergency treatment but was unable to be revived.

In a press release, the Navy Command Headquarters said that an investigation will be launched to determine the sailor’s precise cause of death and to clarify the circumstances surrounding his activity Friday morning. It is presumed that Chen attempted a solo dive without proper authorization or supervision, per reports.
Suao
Taiwan Navy
drowning

