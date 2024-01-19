Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Kaohsiung thief caught after stealing valuable artworks

Estimated NT$20 million worth of art stolen from artist Liu Ding-zan

  758
By Michael Nakhiengchanh, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/19 14:40
A steel dragon sculpture made by Liu Ding-zan. (CNA photo)

A steel dragon sculpture made by Liu Ding-zan. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Police arrested a man surnamed Jiang (江) in Kaohsiung on Thursday (Jan. 18) for stealing steel sculptures from renowned sculptor Liu Ding-zan (劉丁讚).

Liu’s son went to his father’s studio on Wednesday (Jan. 17) and discovered the gate had been damaged, per CNA. He went inside and saw that eight steel dragon sculptures and two aircraft engines were stolen.

The family estimated that nearly NT$20 million (US$636,750) worth of art was taken and immediately informed the police, per Liberty Times. The police determined the thief likely did not know the value of the pieces stolen and would return to the scene to steal more items.

On Thursday morning (Jan. 18), officers from Kaohsiung’s Renwu police station went to the studio to wait for the thief to return, but they found a cart propping the gate open and a suspiciously parked scooter nearby.

Police found Jiang already inside the studio who then attempted to flee the scene. Officers promptly arrested Jiang.

Jiang denied committing the crime, but surveillance footage showed that he was in the area on Wednesday (Jan. 17).

Police are currently determining Jiang’s motives and the whereabouts of the stolen items. The case has been transferred to the Kaohsiung District Prosecutors Office for further investigation.
Kaohsiung
Liu Ding-zan (劉丁讚)
Steel sculpture
Robbery

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan metro areas ranked among worst globally for traffic congestion
Taiwan metro areas ranked among worst globally for traffic congestion
2024/01/19 15:48
Titan Hulk anchor handling tug vessel to go into service in Taiwan
Titan Hulk anchor handling tug vessel to go into service in Taiwan
2024/01/17 10:56
Taiwan’s Megaport Festival tickets go on sale
Taiwan’s Megaport Festival tickets go on sale
2024/01/16 13:41
Taiwan elects 1st openly LGBTQ+ legislator
Taiwan elects 1st openly LGBTQ+ legislator
2024/01/14 15:48
Taiwan voter faces charges after daughter tears ballot paper
Taiwan voter faces charges after daughter tears ballot paper
2024/01/13 13:57